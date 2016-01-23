Stepping up when needed

"It was great coverage and a great blitz by Ike Taylor," said Gay after the game. "It was a great blitz. Everybody did their part. That's all it was. Everybody just did their part. Ike did a little extra trying to get to the ball out. I just didn't want to fall on it. I wanted to try to score with it. It gave me an opportunity. They guys made great blocks and I just walked into the end zone."

The Jets got on the board late in the half with a field goal, sending a confident Steelers team into the locker room up 24-3 at the half.

Things changed in the second half when it was the Jets who caught fire. The Jets got the ball to start the second half and drove 90 yards on five plays that was capped by a 45-yard touchdown pass from Sanchez to former Steelers' receiver Santonio Holmes to close the gap to 24-10. The Jets got a safety when Roethlisberger fumbled the snap from center Doug Legursky and then had to fall on the ball for a safety. The Jets got the ball and Sanchez connected with Jerricho Cotchery for a four-yard touchdown pass and to cut the lead to 24-19.