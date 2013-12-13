Steelers vs. Bengals: Welcome to Heinz Field

Dec 13, 2013 at 08:00 AM

October 7, 2001

Due to the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Steelers first regular-season home game of the 2001 season versus Cleveland was postponed. So the Bengals became the Steelers' first ever opponent in the inaugural game at Heinz Field, and Steelers were victorious, 16-7.

12122013_MemorableMatchups_Bengals2000s.jpg

The Steelers gained 275 rushing yards, including 153 from RB Jerome Bettis, 62 from QB Kordell Stewart and 60 from RB Amos Zereoue. The 275 rushing yards are still the second-most in a single game since 2000.

Pittsburgh led 10-0 at halftime thanks to K Kris Brown's 26-yard field goal and Stewart's eight-yard touchdown run. Brown made a 42-yard field goal after halftime to give Pittsburgh a 13-0 lead. But on Cincinnati's next drive, QB John Kitna and FB Lorenzo Neal connected on a one-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead, 13-7.

Brown though would make a 48-yard field goal late in the game to seal the 16-7 victory for Pittsburgh.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers at Ravens, Week 17

Craig Wolfley shares his key matchup in the trenches for Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium

news

Week 17 Injury Report (Ravens)

A look at player injuries and practice participation for Week 17

news

Week 17 Blog: Ready for a 'crazy atmosphere'

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens

news

Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Ravens

Get up to speed on the Steelers Week 17 matchup with the Ravens

Advertising