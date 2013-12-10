Steelers vs. Bengals: The First Ever Meeting

November 2, 1970

The* *1970 season was a year of many firsts for the Steelers. It marked the team's first year in Three Rivers Stadium. It marked the first time Pittsburgh and Cincinnati met on the gridiron. And it was the first time that each team played on Monday Night Football.

The two AFC Central foes squared off in Week 7 in early November with the Steelers coming away with a 21-10 victory. Pittsburgh trailed 7-0 until RB Dick Hoak threw a 27-yard halfback option pass to TE Dennis Hughes. It marked Hoak's fourth and final touchdown pass of his career, as he retired at the end of the 1970 season.