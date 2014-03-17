Steelers visit Pirates spring training

Photo Gallery: Steelers visit Pittsburgh Pirates (photos courtesy of Pirates)

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin, General Manager Kevin Colbert and offensive coordinator Todd Haley visited the Pirates spring training home at McKechnie Field this morning.

Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle invited Tomlin to address the team in the clubhouse prior to their game against the New York Yankees, something he said he was humbled to do.

"I appreciate having an opportunity to stand before them and Clint giving me that," said Tomlin. "Just to come and share what they are going through right now is something I don't take for granted. It's an honor to be here today.

"I am a big fan of Clint's and what he is doing with our baseball team. It's great to have an opportunity to come and spend the day with them."

Pirates' second baseman Neil Walker, who is from Pittsburgh, enjoyed the words that Tomlin shared with the team.