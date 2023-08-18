Versatility has been a key for rookie Anderson

Anderson said his move to center was purely out of necessity. He, in effect, took one for the team.

"At Maryland, we were having trouble at center. They said, 'We heard you can snap.' I'm like, 'Where'd you hear that from?'" Anderson said. "It needed to be done. It was best for the team. The first game I had was against Penn State. They had some guy (Derek) Tangelo or something like that. He was their guy. We wanted to shore up the inside. They were like, 'We'll move you back to tackle next week.' Next thing you know, they said I looked so good at center, they might as well keep me there."

But not for long.

With all of the moving around, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound Anderson hasn't gotten a chance to settle in at one spot – at least not until last season at guard.

He's philosophical when it comes to what position he likes best.

"Pat asked me the same thing. It depends on the play call," Anderson said with a laugh. "If you're going against some of the feared pass rushers in the league, the T.J. (Watt's) of the world, I'd rather be inside. But if I'm going up against Cam (Heyward), I'd rather be outside. I don't really have any preference. As long as I'm on the field, I make the team, it's alright with me. I've kind of had to adjust that throughout my college career. Some guys are position limited, position specific. I don't want to come off the field."

By continuing to show that versatility, that might be what happens. At least it has for Steelers in the past, Kelvin Beachum, Chris Hubbard and Matt Feiler among them in recent history.

All three of those former Steelers cut their teeth with the team playing multiple positions. And all three remain in the NFL, in the case of Beachum, for more than a decade. Anderson was the 251st pick in the draft this year. Beachum was the 248th pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.