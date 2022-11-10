Steelers unveil Hall of Honor Museum at ribbon cutting

Even the most fervent of Steelers fans will be awed by the artifacts, videos and interactive displays on hand that are on par with the exhibits one would see at a national park or museum.

"Finally! Wow! How great is this?" said Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who was on hand for the ribbon cutting.

"You're talking about the 'standard is the standard.' We talk about that all on the playing field, but off the playing field, as well. Fans are going to love this. This is incredible. There's so much history. It really captures the spirit, captures the story. … There's so much history when you look at the beginning and how tough things were, all the things the NFL had to go through, teams had to go through. They persevered and look where we're at today."

For Rooney, the idea has been one several years in the making.

But the idea became a reality when he hired an architect, PGAV, to design the new feature at Acrisure Stadium.

The acquisition of what would go into the exhibits was the interesting part. Much of it, the Rooney family, which has owned the team since its creation in 1933, was found going through old family photos and storage to find the artifacts.

Others took a little digging.

"Going through all of these pictures brought back an awful lot of memories," Rooney said while standing between replica offices of his grandfather Art Sr. and that of his father and former Steelers president Daniel M. Rooney. "Really, trying to pick through what to use and what not to use was a lot of work, to be honest with you.