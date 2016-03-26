draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers #UltimateDraft kicks off Mar. 28

Mar 26, 2016 at 02:00 AM

Who do you believe is the top draft pick from each round in Steelers history?

'Mean' Joe Greene in the first round in 1969? Antonio Brown in the sixth round in 2010? How about Jack Lambert in the second round in 1974? Any way you look at it, it is not an easy choice.

Steelers #UltimateDraft puts this debate into your hands by giving you the opportunity to vote for your choice in each round. Beginning with "Round 8 & Later" on Monday, March 28 and concluding with "Round 1" on Thursday, April 21, you make the call as to which player comes out of each round.

The campaigns schedule is as follows:

Monday, March 28 – Round 8 & Later

Thursday, March 31 – Round 7

Monday, April 4 – Round 6

Thursday, April 7 – Round 5

Monday, April 11 – Round 4

Thursday, April 14 – Round 3

Monday, April 18 – Round 2

Thursday, April 21 – Round 1

In addition to being able to vote on Steelers.com, fans also have a chance to win great prizes. Fans predicting the top vote-getter in each round will be entered to win 2016 NFL Draft hats, autographed Steelers gear by our 2016 Draft Class, and a one-of-a-kind Steelers experiences with exclusive access to our 2016 home opener and Fan Blitz.

Vote early and vote often at Steelers.com/UltimateDraft.

