Steelers turning to Rudolph against Bengals

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is turning to Mason Rudolph this week as the team's starting quarterback.

Tomlin said Monday that Rudolph will be prepped to start at quarterback this week over veteran Mitch Trubisky – though he also added that there's an outside chance that Kenny Pickett could be cleared to return for this game.

"It's our intention as we sit here today to get Mason Rudolph an opportunity to start," Tomlin said Monday at his weekly press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "He's a veteran guy. He's a backup but he's also a veteran guy. He's been in our program a long time. He's here for those reasons. We got a great deal of comfort with him.

"Why are we making the change? We don't like what we're looking at in the consistency of it. What I mean is we're not scoring enough points, particularly as you move into December football. You've got the score more than 12, 14, 16 points in games this time of year. You had better assume that others are doing the same."

Rudolph, a third-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2018, has started 10 games in his time with the team, most of them coming in 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger was lost in the second game of the season to an elbow injury.

He led the Steelers to a 5-3 record in games he started that season, sharing time with Devlin Hodges. Rudolph's last start came Nov. 14, 2021 with the Steelers against the Lions when he made a spot start in place of Roethlisberger, who tested positive for COVID-19 the night before the game.

Rudolph, who owns a 5-4-1 record as a starter, completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with one touchdown and one interception in a 16-16 tie against the Lions. The Steelers lost a fumble both at the end of regulation and in overtime in Detroit territory in that game.

In his career, Rudolph has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 2,369 yards with 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions, posting a passer rating of 80.8.

"He's tough-minded. He's got a lot of confidence in himself," Tomlin said of Rudolph. "He's a competitor. And so those are some of the things that are really attractive about giving him an opportunity this week.