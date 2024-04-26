Fautanu fell in love with playing offensive line

Fautanu plays the game with a passion. And he plays with a mentality that he wants to dominate on every play.

It's what helped him fall in love with playing the offensive line, despite his initial trepidation.

"I feel like it always has. You have to have a want to do that stuff, especially day in and day out, playing the position we do, you go through bumps and bruises easily," Fautanu said. "One day you wake up and you have bruises on places you didn't know you could have bruises. You've just have got to have the mentality that on every single play, you have a choice. That choice that I make is to be physical. You get tired or you get bruised up a little bit when you do that, but that's the choice that I make because I feel like that's the way you're supposed to play football. That's the way o-line is supposed to be played."

He learned that watching his favorite football team play as a kid.

That team? The Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Growing up, what I think of when I think of the Pittsburgh Steelers is tough," Fautanu said. "Watching Ben Roethlisberger get hit and get back up and see him battle through injury was like, 'Damn, this guy is the toughest guy ever.' Troy Polamalu coming in and hitting people over and over and over. Just seeing these guys I idolized growing up, playing the way they played inspired me to play the way I play. It's truly a blessing to be here. I can't say it enough, I'm just so happy to be a part of an organization like this. I'm ready to pour my all into this organization and hopefully contribute to (winning Super Bowl) No. 7."

Fautanu has been a Steelers fan for as long as he can remember, saying he recalls watching them play as a seven-year-old and deciding that was his favorite team.

Now 23, he wants to bring an old-school mentality to the team.

Turn on his game tape from the University of Washington, and that's exactly what you see.

Fautanu started 29 games at left tackle for the Huskies the past two seasons, earning All-America honors. But he started his high school career at right tackle. And he's played guard, as well.