Triple Take: A closer look at the OTs

The "Triple Take" continues its look at the 2024 NFL Draft with a more in-depth look at the offensive tackles. The Steelers Radio Network trio of Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give their takes on players beyond the top prospects at the position.
Dale's Take …
Quarterbacks get all the publicity, but the offensive tackles in this class are right there with the wide receivers in terms of star power. We could see as many as six or even seven selected in the first round. And the group also has some depth with starter-quality players available deep into Day 2 and early Day 3 of the draft.
First Take
5 - Olu Fashanu, Penn State (6-6, 312 lbs.)
4 - Troy Fautanu, Washington (6-4, 317 lbs.)
3 - Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-6, 324 lbs.)
2 - J.C. Latham, Alabama (6-6, 342 lbs.)
1 - Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-9, 321 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5 - Olu Fashanu, Penn State (6-6, 312 lbs.)
4 - Troy Fautanu, Washington (6-4, 317 lbs.)
3 - Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-6, 324 lbs.)
2 - J.C. Latham, Alabama (6-6, 342 lbs.)
1 - Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-9, 321 lbs.)
Worth noting: This class is so deep that Georgia's Amarius Mims (6-8, 340), Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton (6-8, 320) and BYU's Kingsley Suamataia (6-5, 326) all could also be taken in the first round and couldn't make the top 5. In a normal draft, they'd be selected in the top 20 picks. … Washington's Roger Rosengarten played opposite Fautanu at right tackle and is an excellent athlete. He needs to continue to work on his play strength, but at 6-foot-5, 308 pounds with a 4.92-second 40-yard dash, there's plenty with which teams can work. … While Alt manned the left tackle spot, Blake Fisher made 28 starts on the right side at Notre Dame and could be a mid-round steal who starts for years in the NFL. … Christian Jones (6-5, 305) of Texas was my sleeper in the first take and he's still a guy who could be a steal. He had a good week of work at the Senior Bowl. He needs to continue to work on bending his knees instead of his waist, but his athleticism is very good.
Matt's Take …
This can't be said enough: This year's offensive tackle class is simply remarkable. It is loaded. There might be eight players at this position drafted in the first round as well as a nice contingency on the second day of the draft. There are even some projects in the middle rounds that could develop into starting offensive linemen. Quarterback is probably the only position in the NFL that is more difficult to find than offensive tackles. The league is truly getting a gift this year with what they have to choose from at this position right now coming into the league.
First Take
5-Troy Fautanu, Washington (6-4, 317 lbs.)
4-Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-6, 324 lbs.)
3-Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (6-6, 312 lbs.)
2-JC Latham, Alabama (6-6, 342 lbs.)
1-Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-9, 321 lbs.)
Upon Further Review
5-Troy Fautanu, Washington (6-4, 317 lbs.)
4-Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-6, 324 lbs.)
3-Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (6-6, 312 lbs.)
2-JC Latham, Alabama (6-6, 342 lbs.)
1-Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-9, 321 lbs.)
Worth noting: There was zero change in my top five, but arranging these great offensive tackle prospects is very difficult and very much in the eye of the beholder. Alt is still first, but he doesn't play with as much power as many of the top tackles in this class. Fashanu is a pure left tackle but hasn't done much to improve his stock of late. Fautanu is a blast to watch on tape, but he isn't a slam dunk tackle at the next level. This sounds crazy, but if he were two inches taller, Fautanu might be first on this list. ... There were several players at this position that would have easily been in the top five in just about any other year. ... Christian Jones from Texas is a perfect example of an offensive tackle that will be selected outside of the top 50 overall that could go on to have a long and productive career as a starting right tackle. Jones has great length and lot of college experience. He might even start in his rookie season. ... Georgia State's Travis Glover is a prospect from a very small school that is very intriguing. Glover has an NFL tackle body with excellent power. With a year or two of refinement against drastically stiffer competition, Glover could also project to an NFL starter. ... This will be the second year in a row that Oklahoma has two offensive tackles drafted. Tyler Guyton will likely go in the first frame, but his teammate, Walter Rouse, isn't being discussed nearly enough. Rouse has very good length and power, but his footwork probably needs a full year of NFL coaching. Rouse plays hard with a nasty edge to his game.
Mike's Take …
The offensive tackle class available for selection in the NFL Draft has a lot in common with the wide receiver group. At both positions, there's strength and numbers. So many that picking a top five among the players available, as we initially attempted, was both random and inaccurate, to an extent. There were more than five top five-caliber candidates. There still are. This is the year to be in the offensive tackle market.
First Take
5 - JC Latham, Alabama (6-6, 342 lbs.)
4 - Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (6-6, 312 lbs.)
3 - Troy Fautanu, Washington (6-4, 317 lbs.)
2 - Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-5, 332 lbs.)
1 - Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-9, 321)
Upon Further Review
5 - JC Latham, Alabama (6-6, 342 lbs.)
4 - Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State (6-6, 312 lbs.)
3 - Troy Fautanu, Washington (6-4, 317 lbs.)
2 - Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (6-5, 332 lbs.)
1 - Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-9, 321)
Worth noting: TCU's Brandon Coleman has length and an ability to generate movement up front in the running game … Marshall's Ethan Driskell is a former defensive lineman who has played guard and tackle. His best fit appears to be the latter thanks to an 831/8-inch wingspan. Driskell played the last two seasons at left tackle for the Thundering Herd … Notre Dame's Blake Fisher might best project inside at the next level. But he started all 27 career games for the Fighting Irish at tackle (26 at right tackle and one on the left side) … Missouri's Javon Foster was initially identified as a "sleeper." He's aggressive even in pass protection and he looks the part. "He is a physical specimen out there," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah noted while Foster was in the process of impressing during Senior Bowel week. "That's the way you wanna carry 313 pounds, easily." … Maryland's Delmar Glaze was a left tackle in 2023 after starting at right tackle the previous season. He might have a future as a swing-tackle at the next level … South Dakota State's Garrett Greenfield put on a display of athleticism at 311 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine that included a broad jump of 9-5 and a vertical leap of 38.5 inches (the best by an offensive lineman in Indianapolis since 2003). He's a sixth-year player with 65 career games played and 55 career starts … Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton has gone in the first round in plenty of mocks and might yet in the actual draft. He's a TCU transfer who is short on experience (15 career starts) but long on impressive physical traits. Guyton's size and length have inspired comparisons to Jason Peters and Tyron Smith … Texas' Christian Jones was impressive enough at the Combine to get the attention of NFL Network analyst Shaun O'Hara ("He's looked good in every drill.") and Jeremiah ("He's gonna be a starter.") … USC's Jarrett Kingston brings plenty of versatility to the table. He started five games at right tackle and six at right guard in 2023. For his career he logged 16 starts at left guard, 10 at left tackle, six at right guard and five at right tackle … Georgia's Amarius Mims is another prospect who might hear his name called in Round One, along with a host of others at the position. Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic has called Mims "freaky," and "the most fascinating OL prospect in this class." … Arizona's Jordan Morgan is 15-plus months removed from ACL surgery and still looks the part of a potential first-round selection. He impressed at the Senior Bowl, particularly with regard to his capabilities as a run blocker (something he wasn't asked to be much in college) … Houston's Patrick Paul has a brother in the NFL (Chris, a guard for the Washington Commanders). Patrick has 39 career starts at left tackle and 44 career games played on his resume … Kansas' Dominick Puni played left tackle for one season at Kansas and was a First-team All-Big XII selection after spending four seasons at Central Missouri. He might be a guard or center at the next level. "He's attracted a lot of attention being able to move inside, play the guard spot, physical guy." NFL Network analyst Charles Davis observed during Senior Bowl week. Puni also played some center in Mobile, Ala., and drilled there at the Combine … Washington's Roger Rosengarten was a right tackle protecting a left-handed quarterback (Michael Penix Jr.) the last two seasons. He showed an ability to transition to the left side seamlessly at the Senior Bowl … Oklahoma's Walter Rouse started 13 games at left tackle in 2023 and started 52 of his 53 career games played in college … BYU's Kingsley Suamataia is still another in this year's class who might go in Round One. Suamataia can play left or right tackle, which should surprise no one given that he's ambidextrous. He's also a cousin of Penei Sewell.