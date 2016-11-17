Steelers' trio concerns Hue Jackson

"Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell and the rest of that offensive line," said Jackson. "They are a tremendous football team. We have great respect for them. We understand the challenge at hand.

"They are good. I know who they are, and what they are and what they are capable of. They are as good as we have seen."

The combination of Brown, Roethlisberger and Bell is something that doesn't give Jackson the warm fuzzies, especially as the Browns' defense, ranked 31st overall in the NFL, will be faced with the challenge of stopping them.

"I have a headache right now," said Jackson.

Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor, who has successfully made the transition from quarterback to receiver, had a 93-yard run against the Steelers in 2013 when he was playing quarterback for the Oakland Raiders.

But he said working with Antonio Brown and Randy Moss in the summer of 2015 convinced him to make the switch to receiver.

"Somebody that really helped me was Antonio," said Pryor, who is from Jeannette, Pa. "He was the first person I was in contact with, him and Randy Moss. I spent four or five days with Antonio and Randy in Cranberry, Pa. and there is no better way to learn from probably the best receiver going right now in the league and one of the best ever to do it in Randy Moss. Those two really helped me start this going. I appreciate both of those guys."

This week Pryor will be on the opposite side of Brown though, trying to do his best to beat a Steelers defense that he views as one that plays hard.

"They are young, but I think they play hard," said Pryor. "(Ryan) Shazier plays hard, he shoots gaps pretty well.