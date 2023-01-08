Xtra Points

Steelers top Browns, 28-14

Jan 08, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

The Steelers went into Sunday's regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns needing a win and a little help to extend their season into the playoffs.

Needing the Patriots and Dolphins to not win their games against the Bills and Jets, respectively, the Steelers also had to take care of business on their own against Cleveland.

Najee Harris took that on his shoulders, rushing for 83 yards on 23 carries, while the Steelers also sacked Cleveland quarterback DeShaun Watson seven times and intercepted him twice to beat the Browns, 28-14, Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

It was all for naught, however, as the Dolphins edged the Jets, 11-6, in Miami moments before the Steelers' game ended, getting a 50-yard field goal from placekicker Jason Sanders with 18 seconds remaining.

"All we could focus on was winning this game," said Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward. "Obviously, we needed help, and you never want to give another team control of your destiny."

The Steelers finish their season at 9-8, going 7-2 after a 2-6 start. They tied the Patriots for the second-longest streak in NFL history with 19 consecutive non-losing seasons.

"I'm appreciative of the efforts today. I'm appreciative of the efforts all year," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "We're an evolving group, and that evolution continued today.

"Hopefully, we learn something. Hopefully, we taught others something in the midst of our journey."

The lesson was that you never give up on a season, even when things don't necessarily go your way early.

One of those games that didn't go Pittsburgh's way came early in the season against Cleveland. And the Steelers enacted a bit of revenge for that 29-17 loss and greeted Watson, who had been suspended for the first meeting, to the Steelers-Browns rivalry.

The Steelers outrushed the Browns, 148-134, and harassed Watson throughout the game, as Alex Highsmith had 2.5 sacks and Cam Heyward had 2.0 to put him over 10 for the season.

"I think that's a tough defense," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said of the Steelers. "At their place, as we know, it's very difficult."

Things actually could have been worse for the Browns, who finish 7-10.

The Steelers drove to the Cleveland 1 on their opening possession, but Kenny Pickett was stopped on a sneak on second down and Harris tried to leap over the top of the line on third down, only to lose the ball on a hit from linebacker Deion Jones.

The Browns recovered at their own 6 to keep the game scoreless.

The Steelers again threatened to score later in the second quarter, as Pickett tossed a screen pass to Harris on first-and-10 from their own 20. Harris caught the screen with center Mason Cole in front of him and scooted down the sideline to the Cleveland 35. But guard Kevin Dotson was ruled to be downfield early on the play, negating the 45-yard gain and the Steelers wound up punting back to the Browns.

Cleveland then got on the board as Watson twice escaped pressure during a 71-yard drive – including making rookie linebacker Mark Robinson miss on a blitz up the middle – to keep the possession moving. He finished things off with a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku for a 7-0 lead.

Pickett, who was just 2 for 7 for 35 yards to that point, heated up on the Steelers' next possession and tied the game at 7-7 when he connected with fellow rookie George Pickens for a 31-yard touchdown pass on third-and-15 with 1:47 remaining in the first half.

The Browns had just one timeout remaining, but attempted to score before the half ran out. That wound up being a bad decision, as Watson was intercepted by Levi Wallace at the Pittsburgh 41.

The Steelers worked their way into field goal range and Chris Boswell connected from 49 yards to give Pittsburgh a 10-7 lead at that half.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 18 vs. Browns

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 108

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41), and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal (98), Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41), and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamir Jones (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamir Jones (48) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57), and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41), Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57), and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 108

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 108

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 108

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 108

A general view during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) and the defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) and the defense during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers fans during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
85 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
86 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
87 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
88 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
89 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
90 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
91 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61), and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
92 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8), Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61), and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
93 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
94 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Matthew Wright (4) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
95 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Matthew Wright (4) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
96 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
97 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
98 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
99 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
100 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers fans and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)
101 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
102 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
103 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
104 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
105 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
106 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Cleveland linebacker Myles Garrett (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
107 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and Cleveland linebacker Myles Garrett (95) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
108 / 108

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Steelers drove to the Cleveland 10 on the opening possession of the second half, but settled for a 34-yard field goal and a 13-7 lead.

Damontae Kazee then jumped a Watson pass intended for rookie wide receiver David Bell on the next Cleveland possession, returning it 12 yards to the Cleveland 25.

And Harris, who went over 1,000 yards for the season by gaining 11 yards on first down, slammed into the end zone from 4 yards out to give the Steelers a 20-7 lead with 3:12 remaining in the third quarter.

The Browns forced a three-and-out early in the fourth quarter and closed the gap to 20-14 on a Watson 2-yard touchdown pass to Chubb that came two plays after Cam Heyward was penalized for roughing the passer on what should have been the Steelers' fifth sack of the game.

But the Steelers put things away with a 75-yard touchdown drive that included two big third-down conversions by rookie tight end Connor Heyward and one by Pickens.

Derek Watt scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge, and Pickett threw a two-point conversion pass to Diontae Johnson to give the Steelers a 28-14 lead with 4:37 remaining in the game.

It was a good way to finish the season, but not exactly what the Steelers wanted.

"A little bit of both. (We) got the win, but obviously not the result we wanted," said Pickett, who completed 13 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. "At the end of the day here, we wanted a shot at the playoffs but didn't work out that way. So a little bit of mixed feelings."

Related Content

news

Steelers edge Ravens, 16-13

Steelers even record at 8-8, stay alive in playoff race

news

Steelers beat Raiders, 13-10

On anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, Steelers use late score to lift them over Las Vegas

news

Steelers defeat Panthers, 24-16

Steelers put together 106-yard scoring drive to help them improve to 6-8

news

Steelers fall to Ravens, 16-14

Steelers turn the ball over three times, allow 215 rushing yards in loss

news

Steelers hold off Falcons, 19-16

Rushing attack continues to churn out yards as Steelers improve to 5-7

news

Steelers defeat Colts, 24-17

Steelers mount a fourth-quarter comeback for the win

news

Steelers fall to Bengals, 37-30

Perine scores three touchdowns as Steelers fall to 3-7

news

Steelers run past Saints, 20-10

Steelers rush for season-high 217 yards as they improve to 3-6

news

Steelers fall to Eagles, 35-13

Kenny Pickett sacked six times as Steelers head to bye week at 2-6

news

Steelers fall to Dolphins, 16-10

Pickett intercepted three times as Steelers fall to 2-5

news

Steelers defeat the Buccaneers, 20-18

Mitch Trubisky throws for 144 yards as the Steelers knock off Tampa Bay, Tom Brady

Advertising