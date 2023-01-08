Steelers top Browns, 28-14

The Steelers drove to the Cleveland 10 on the opening possession of the second half, but settled for a 34-yard field goal and a 13-7 lead.

Damontae Kazee then jumped a Watson pass intended for rookie wide receiver David Bell on the next Cleveland possession, returning it 12 yards to the Cleveland 25.

And Harris, who went over 1,000 yards for the season by gaining 11 yards on first down, slammed into the end zone from 4 yards out to give the Steelers a 20-7 lead with 3:12 remaining in the third quarter.

The Browns forced a three-and-out early in the fourth quarter and closed the gap to 20-14 on a Watson 2-yard touchdown pass to Chubb that came two plays after Cam Heyward was penalized for roughing the passer on what should have been the Steelers' fifth sack of the game.

But the Steelers put things away with a 75-yard touchdown drive that included two big third-down conversions by rookie tight end Connor Heyward and one by Pickens.

Derek Watt scored on a 1-yard touchdown plunge, and Pickett threw a two-point conversion pass to Diontae Johnson to give the Steelers a 28-14 lead with 4:37 remaining in the game.

It was a good way to finish the season, but not exactly what the Steelers wanted.