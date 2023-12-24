Steelers top Bengals, 34-11

Taking over at their own 8, the Steelers got a 6-yard run on first down from Najee Harris before Rudolph dropped back to pass and hit Pickens on a quick post 10 yards downfield and Pickens broke a one-arm tackle attempt by linebacker Germaine Pratt and raced 86 yards total for a touchdown, the longest play from scrimmage in a game this season.

"He made some smash plays that were needed," Tomlin said of Pickens. "His pedigree showed no doubt."

Leading 7-0, the Steelers allowed the Bengals to drive to their 16. But on third-and-9, Browning was pressured by the trio of T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward and Alex Highsmith as he rolled to his right. Just before stepping out of bounds, Browning lofted the ball toward the end zone where it was intercepted by Patrick Peterson, who was playing safety with the Steelers banged up at that position entering the game.

The Steelers then drove 80 yards on 10 plays to score on a 7-yard run on an end around by Calvin Austin, with Jaylen Warren driving Pratt to his back to set the edge.

Now leading 14-0, the Steelers stopped Cincinnati's next possession on a T.J. Watt sack and forced fumble, despite holding also being called on Bengals right tackle Jonah Williams. Though the Bengals recovered, they were forced to punt, and the Steelers took over at midfield.

The Steelers picked up one first down, but were forced to punt themselves, and Cincinnati took over at its own 7.

After an initial first down, Browning dropped back to pass and was pressured by Highsmith and threw a pass that was intercepted by nine-year veteran Eric Rowe, who also started at safety and was playing in his first game after being called up from the practice squad.

That set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Harris that gave the Steelers a 21-0 lead, their largest of the season.

"I thought we attacked from the get-go," said Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. "Putting up points early, that's always a cure for the defense. They struck first and they struck often."

Cincinnati picked up the pace on its next possession, driving to the Pittsburgh 5. But Joe Mixon was stopped for no gain on third-and-1 by Marcus Golden and Heyward, and Browning's fourth-down pass intended for Tee Higgins against Joey Porter Jr. in the end zone fell incomplete to turn the ball over on downs just before the two-minute warning.

Taking over from there with 2:14 remaining, the Steelers faced third-and-15 at their own 21 when Rudolph went back to Pickens for the first time since targeting him early, lofting a pass down the sideline in front of the Steelers' bench that Pickens hauled in at the Cincinnati 35 for a 44-yard gain, tapping his feet in bounds before falling out.

That set up a 50-yard Chris Boswell field goal as time expired as the Steelers stretched their lead to 24-0.

After forcing a Steelers punt to open the second half, the Bengals cut into the lead on their first play from scrimmage in the second half as Higgins channeled Pickens and caught a short over the middle, split the safeties and raced untouched for an 80-yard touchdown. Browning converted the two-point conversion attempt with a flip to Mixon and the lead was cut to 24-8.

If the Bengals were thinking that put them back in the game, Rudolph and Pickens had different plans. On third-and-1, Rudolph dropped back to pass and lofted another ball down the Steelers' sideline to Pickens, who had easily gotten behind Chidobie Awuzie. Pickens caught the ball in stride and it went for a 66-yard touchdown that extended the lead to 31-8.

Both teams tacked on field goals late in the game, with Evan McPherson kicking a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter, and Boswell tacking on a 30-yarder midway through the fourth quarter.

"(It was a) really exciting win," said Tomlin. "Appreciative of the effort and focus of the group. It was total team effort in all three phases. Made the necessary plays, smash plays, played together and hard.