Tomlin, Khan waiting, preparing for start of NFL Draft

"I'm excited about the draft because of just the quality work that we've been able to get done in free agency as a means by which we develop our football team for 2024," Tomlin said. "We've been very active in free agency, and that makes you really comfortable as we lean in on draft weekend. You know we've addressed a lot of needs and you don't feel overly thirsty in any particular area, and I just think that's a good feeling as you go into the weekend."

That doesn't mean the Steelers won't have an intent on providing additional competition at a number of positions.

After trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Panthers in a deal to acquire Jackson, the Steelers opened a spot in their starting lineup at wide receiver opposite George Pickens, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season. The team signed veterans Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins in free agency, and also added kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, but could still be looking to supplement that position in the draft, which is deep at that position.

"I'm comfortable with the trajectory of that room," Tomlin said. "There's a lot of talent available to us. And a lot of those guys participate. If you look at the kid from the Rams (Puka Nacua) was really significant this year and think maybe it was a fifth-round pick. That's what's going on at that position. So, it makes us all comfortable, not just us, but us as a collective, the National Football League.

"And certainly we're really comfortable with the trajectory of George Pickens in terms of what he's going to be able to provide us as a player, not only in terms of playmaking, but what he's experienced within the room and within this organization."

The Steelers also released center Mason Cole at the start of free agency. It has other options at the spot, as guards Nate Herbig, James Daniels and Isaac Seumalo all have played center at some point in their respective careers, but like the wide receiver position, competition could be added.