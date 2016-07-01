Steelers to Set Sail on a Caribbean Fan Cruise March 30, 2017

Guests sailing on the Legends of Pittsburgh Cruise will enjoy four days of interaction with their favorite current and alumni players. They will enjoy free access to the legends themselves and dozens of themed events. All of the legends look forward to taking photos, striking up conversations or just hanging at one of the lounges or pools. There will be exciting activities for Steelers fans of all ages both at sea and on shore. Kids will enjoy interactive games and competitions with their favorite sports heroes.

Additional on board entertainment includes but is not limited to: Super Bowl Rewinds, Player Q&A's, Joe Greene Legendary Stories, private dinners with players,* autograph session(s),* the 70's disco party and concerts from legendary Pittsburgh bands including Chris Higbee.

Packages include all-you-can-eat dining, access to public Legends Cruise and Royal Caribbean Cruise events on board, a Legends Cruise lanyard and more. Guests can purchase Experience Add-on items allowing them to gain additional access to players or take home priceless souvenirs.

We will sail on board Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas, the beautiful 926 foot long vessel, which combines panoramic vistas and wide-open spaces to create an awe-inspiring cruise experience. Enjoy signature features like the rock climbing wall, contemporary musical productions and the adults-only Solarium area*. Guests may relax by one of the six pools or enjoy one of several spa options. Those seeking competition can engage in competitive pool deck contests or play mini golf, all while interacting with Steelers players and fellow fans.

You may reserve your space by visiting www.legendsofpittsburghcruise.com or by calling (877) 381-5553. The Legends Cruise is not available for purchase through Royal Caribbean Cruises. Packages are nearly sold out for this Steelers vacation experience. We look forward to meeting all fans on deck!

The Legends of Pittsburgh Cruise is produced by Traveler's Service, a Leadership League Company.