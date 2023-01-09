draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers to select 17th in first round

Jan 09, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, and after closing out their 2022 season with a 9-8 record the Steelers first-round draft slot is set.

The team will have the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is the order for the first round that has already been determined.

1. Chicago Bears (3-14)
2. Houston Texans (3-13-1)
3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)
5. Seattle Seahawks (Pick acquired from Denver Broncos – 5-12)
6. Detroit Lions (Pick acquired from Los Angeles Rams – 5-12)
7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
9. Carolina Panthers (7-10)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (Pick acquired from New Orleans Saints – 7-10)
11. Tennessee Titans (7-10)
12. Houston Texans (Pick acquired from Cleveland Browns (7-10)
13. New York Jets (7-10)
14. New England Patriots (8-9)
15. Green Bay Packers (8-9)
16. Washington Commanders (8-8-1)
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)
18. Detroit Lions (9-8)

The rest of the draft slots will be set as the playoffs continue. There will only be 31 selections in the first round as the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their first-round pick.

While the order for rounds 2-7 are not finalized either, the Steelers know they will have the 32nd overall pick, which will be the first pick in the second round of the draft, as a result of the trade with the Chicago Bears for Chase Claypool.

