Steelers set to lean on veteran leadership of Roberts 

With their power trio of veterans at inside linebacker whittled down to one following injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander in the past two weeks, the Steelers will rely more on veteran Elandon Roberts moving forward.

But what they won't do – at least at this point – is look outside for additional help. They'll look within to provide possible replacements.

"We're not looking outside the organization to be quite honest with you in terms of solutions regarding those issues," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

That means Roberts will likely become more of a full-time player, while second-year pro Mark Robinson will see more playing time, as well.

"We're going to lean on Elandon Roberts, but that's why we brought him here," Tomlin said of the eight-year veteran. "He's a defensive quarterback in mentality and a really good communicator, a really good above-the-neck player. He does a really good job in those areas. We hadn't been playing him, in some situations or possession-down moments, but we might expand his role in some of those areas for benefit of communication and fluidity in that area. But those are things that we get an opportunity to ponder over the course of a preparation week."

Roberts, acquired as a free agent in the offseason along with Holcomb and Alexander, now leads the Steelers with 56 tackles while also recording 1.5 sacks. He had eight tackles in last Sunday's 23-19 win over the Packers.

The Steelers (6-3) get back into AFC North competition this week when they travel to Cleveland to face the Browns (6-3). They will then travel to Cincinnati the following week, so having some upheaval at inside linebacker isn't ideal in these important games.

That could also be why the Steelers aren't looking outside the organization for additional help. They'd rather line up with the players who have been with them to this point rather than trying to get a player from the outside ready to play in an important stretch of games.

Tomlin also stressed that the Steelers have two veteran off-ball linebackers in Tariq Carpenter and Mykal Walker on their practice squad, as well.

The Steelers elevated Carpenter against the Packers, while Walker has yet to be elevated this season. That's likely to change this week.