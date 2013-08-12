Steelers to host Gatorade Junior Training Camp

The Steelers will host another edition of the Gatorade Junior Training Camp on Friday, August 30, as part of the Kickoff and Rib Festival at Heinz Field.

The camp is free to all children in grades 1-8. The session can hold up to 150 children, and will run from 6-7:30 pm. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kids will be participating in non-contact drills and will get pep talks to show them that there is much more to playing football than just having the right moves.

The program also emphasizes friendly competition over winning and teaches important values that can be learned from playing sports, which includes responsibility, teamwork and sportsmanship.

The camp also highlights basic health and fitness training for active youth and the importance of the proper nutrition while playing sports.