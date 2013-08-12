Steelers to host Gatorade Junior Training Camp

Aug 12, 2013 at 02:55 AM

The Steelers will host another edition of the Gatorade Junior Training Camp on Friday, August 30, as part of the Kickoff and Rib Festival at Heinz Field.

 The camp is free to all children in grades 1-8. The session can hold up to 150 children, and will run from 6-7:30 pm. Registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kids will be participating in non-contact drills and will get pep talks to show them that there is much more to playing football than just having the right moves.

The program also emphasizes friendly competition over winning and teaches important values that can be learned from playing sports, which includes responsibility, teamwork and sportsmanship.

The camp also highlights basic health and fitness training for active youth and the importance of the proper nutrition while playing sports.

To register, visit Gatorade Junior Training Camp.    

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Community Corner: Heyward honored for being a role model

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Steelers set to host their Crucial Catch game

The Steelers will host their Crucial Catch game on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium
news

Steelers rock the night on the runway

Rock Steelers Style brought football, fashion and plenty of fun all for a good cause
news

Harris, Highsmith to co-captain Rock Steelers Style

Najee Harris and Alex Highsmith will be co-captains for Rock Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show
news

Art Rooney II among those honored at CYA dinner

Steelers President Art Rooney II received the Art Rooney Award at the 50th Anniversary of the CYA dinner his grandfather helped launch
news

Herbig brothers helping out their home state

Nate and Nick Herbig are helping those impacted by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii
news

It's about more than a race

The annual Steelers Run and Walk is about giving back to others
news

Coming together for a great cause

Troy Polamalu was honored at the Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast
news

Irish eyes were smiling

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala was held at Acrisure Stadium on St. Patrick's Day
news

Committed to making a difference

The Steelers Social Justice Fund provided more than half a million dollars to organizations in 2022
news

Community Corner: Giving from the heart

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Sharing love and support

Steelers players shared their love and support of Damar Hamlin by delivering toys to the daycare center his foundation supports
Advertising