hall-of-honor_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers to announce new Hall of Honor class today

Jul 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2022 will be revealed today at Saint Vincent College at 1 p.m. and Steelers Nation can watch the announcement on the Steelers digital channels.

The announcement will be streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Stan Savran, a member of the Hall of Honor selection committee, will host the Hall of Honor show and be joined by Steelers President Art Rooney II, as well as selection committee members Bob Labriola and Bill Hillgrove.

The Steelers introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017, an idea that came from Art Rooney II, along with late Chairman Dan Rooney, to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 until now.

To be considered for the Hall of Honor, a player must be retired at least three years and played a minimum of three seasons for the Steelers. Former coaches and contributors had to make significant contributions to the team and community.

Related Content

news

WATCH: Hall of Honor Induction Dinner

The Steelers inducted the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Honor classes on Saturday night at Heinz Field

news

A special night for Steelers legends

The Steelers inducted the members of the Hall of Honor Class of 2020 and 2021 on Saturday night

news

Hall of Honor Weekend Takes Place This Weekend With Dinner & Induction Ceremony

The Steelers will induct two new classes this weekend at Heinz Field

news

Steelers reveal newest Hall of Honor class

The Steelers legends who will be inducted into the Hall of Honor for 2021 include Tunch Ilkin, Jon Kolb, Carnell Lake and Louis Lipps

news

Time to pick the next Hall of Honor class

Steelers fans can nominate players, coaches or contributors for the Hall of Honor Class of 2021

news

Polamalu shares his thoughts

Troy Polamalu shared a social media post titled, 'A Pittsburgh Steeler,' that is a must read

news

Defense dominates the 2020 Hall of Honor Class

Five former Steelers defensive players were elected into the 2020 Hall of Honor Class

news

Steelers set to announce Hall of Honor class

The Steelers will introduce the Hall of Honor Class of 2020

news

Four who made a difference

The Hall of Honor Class of 2019 was inducted on Sunday night

news

Four legends selected to Hall of Honor

The 2019 Hall of Honor Class includes Larry Brown, Bill Cowher, Elbie Nickel and Hines Ward

news

Why they belong in the Hall of Honor

The careers of Ward, Cowher, Nickel, Brown prove they are among the Steelers' all-time greats

Advertising