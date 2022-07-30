Steelers to announce new Hall of Honor class today

The Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2022 will be revealed today at Saint Vincent College at 1 p.m. and Steelers Nation can watch the announcement on the Steelers digital channels.

The announcement will be streamed live on Steelers.com, the Steelers Official Mobile App, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Stan Savran, a member of the Hall of Honor selection committee, will host the Hall of Honor show and be joined by Steelers President Art Rooney II, as well as selection committee members Bob Labriola and Bill Hillgrove.

The Steelers introduced the Hall of Honor in 2017, an idea that came from Art Rooney II, along with late Chairman Dan Rooney, to recognize former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 until now.