Steelers' third-day selections intriguing

-Fourth Round:

-Jerald Hawkins, OT, 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, LSU: Hawkins was a three-year starter in the SEC and started all 37 career games (25 starts at right tackle and 12 at left tackle) … His versatility was attractive to the Steelers, as was his coming out of an LSU offense that much more resembled a pro-style offense than many of the spread offenses so often favored these days in the college game … Hawkins played every offensive snap in seven games and was on the field for 754 total snaps as a junior in 2015. Hawkins played 834 snaps in 2014 and 808 in 2013, when he started 13 games at right tackle as a redshirt freshman … Hawkins was part of an offensive line that helped LSU lead the SEC in rushing at 256.8 yards per game last season.

-Sixth Round:

-Travis Feeney, LB, 6-4, 226, Washington: His performance at the combine included linebacker-best postings of 4.50 in the 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump … Feeney initially went to Washington as a safety before converting to linebacker during fall camp in 2012 … He was a decorated player at Washington, earning the Defensive Scout MVP as a redshirt freshman in 2011 and the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award in 2014, and serving as a team captain in 2015 … Feeney had four career interceptions, three of which he returned for 30-plus yards … He also left Washington with 33 career tackles for a loss and 15.5 sacks … The Steelers envision Feeney initially providing depth on special teams and as a pass-rusher.

-Seventh Round:

-DeMarcus Ayers, WR/PR, 5-11, 190, Houston: Ayers was named First-Team All-American Athletic Conference as a wide receiver and a return specialist in 2015. He also earned the conference's Co-Special Teams Player of the Year award and was a first-team all-conference kickoff returner in 2013 … Ayers caught 98 passes (sixth nationally) for 1,222 yards (18th in the nation) and averaged 10.4 yards per punt return (28 for 290, one for a touchdown) last season … Ayers had nine catches for 82 yards, carried six times for 17 yards and threw a 20-yard touchdown pass against Florida State in the Peach Bowl … The Steelers considered Ayers the No.1 punt return candidate available in the draft.