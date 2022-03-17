Transactions

Presented by

Steelers terminate Schobert's contract

Mar 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers terminated the contract of linebacker Joe Schobert.

Schobert started 16 games in 2021 at inside linebacker, finishing the season with 112 tackles, including 70 solo stops. He had six passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry, one interception and one forced fumble.

The team acquired Schobert in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2021 training camp. He spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the fourth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Jack signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year contract
news

Daniels signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year contract

news

Cole signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive lineman Mason Cole to a three-year contract
news

Wallace signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback Levi Wallace to a two-year contract
news

Trubisky signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year contract
news

Steelers terminate Banner's contract

The Steelers terminated offensive tackle Zach Banner's contract
news

Steelers sign Haskins

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins signed his one-year RFA tender
news

Killebrew signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract
news

Okorafor signed to three-year contract

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year contract on Monday
news

Maulet signed to two-year contract

The Steelers signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year contract on Monday
news

Simon signed to Reserve/Future contract

The team signed linebacker John Simon to a Reserve/Future contract

Advertising