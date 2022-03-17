Steelers terminate Schobert's contract

The Steelers terminated the contract of linebacker Joe Schobert.
Schobert started 16 games in 2021 at inside linebacker, finishing the season with 112 tackles, including 70 solo stops. He had six passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry, one interception and one forced fumble.
The team acquired Schobert in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2021 training camp. He spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the fourth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft.