Steelers sticking with Rudolph against Seahawks

With Kenny Pickett still recovering from an ankle surgery performed three weeks ago, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is taking a similar tack to what he did last week as the team prepares to face the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at Lumen Field.

The Steelers (8-7) will prepare to play against the Seahawks (8-7) with Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback and see how Pickett's surgically-repaired ankle responds to practice throughout the week.

However, unlike last week, when Tomlin wasn't necessarily sure what kind of performance he might get from Rudolph after turning to him following two games with Mitch Trubisky replacing Pickett, there is some very tangible evidence that Rudolph can be part of a winning effort for the Steelers.

"There's multiple variables in the discussion and Kenny's health or his relative health is a component of it as well," Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "Obviously, we feel better having tangible evidence of his performance.

"As I stand here, we are kind of in the same mentality in terms of how we were approaching the week in terms of the day-to-day aspect of it."

That means Rudolph will begin the week taking the starter snaps and that will continue over the course of preparation as Pickett takes limited snaps to try and show he is recovered from the TightRope surgery he underwent to help speed the process of his recovery from a high-ankle sprain.

It's the same approach the Steelers took last week that resulted in a 34-11 win over the Bengals that snapped a three-game losing streak and kept the team alive in the playoff hunt.

Rudolph, making his first start in more than two seasons after being elevated from the No. 3 role, completed 17 of 27 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, posting a 124.0 passer rating.

Second-year wide receiver George Pickens was the biggest beneficiary of that, catching four passes for a career-high 195 yards, including touchdowns of 86 and 66 yards.

"He did a really good job of being comfortable, being himself, communicating with people, regardless of moments," Tomlin said. "I thought that showed the confidence that he has in himself, and also thought that he remained aggressive throughout."