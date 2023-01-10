Steelers Social Justice Fund donations continue

Thursday, December 29

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced more 2022 donations from players and the matching commitment from the club as part of the Steelers Social Justice Fund to help support community efforts.

The Steelers' second group of donations this year, which are going to Gwen's Girls and Urban Impact include $10,000 commitments from cornerback Cameron Sutton and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu respectively.

Additional player contributions totaling $17,600 came from outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr., defensive lineman Chris Wormley, tight end Zach Gentry, offensive lineman James Daniels and cornerback James Pierre, bringing the total grant to $75,200 after a matching contribution from the team.

Gwen's Girls became a third-time social justice recipient in 2022. Their mission is to empower girls and young women to have productive lives through holistic, gender-specific programs, education, and experiences.

"Gwen's Girls is deeply honored to be a recipient of the team's Social Justice Fund. It is because of the generosity of the community and organizations like the Pittsburgh Steelers that we can continue to impact our youth positively and provide important services and programs that are so desperately needed," said Dr. Kathi Elliott, CEO, Gwen's Girls. "While the donation is appreciated, it's the outreach and engagement with the community on a personal level that truly make a difference. And for that, we are grateful."

Urban Impact focuses on sports being a safe haven for kids and invests in the lives of at-risk children and their families.

"We thank the players and Steelers organization for making an impact on the northside of Pittsburgh," said Founder and President Reverend Dr. Ed Glover. "Their support makes it possible for us to impact over 1800 children and youth on the north side with sports, education, arts, and providing options for kids to go to college, go to trade school, get a job, go in the military or ministry. We are so grateful and thankful for the players hearts to transform lives in the city of Pittsburgh as well as the Steelers organization."