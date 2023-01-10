Steelers Social Justice Fund donations continue

Tuesday, January 10
The Steelers announced addition donations from players and the matching commitment from the club as part of the 2022 Steelers Social Justice Fund to help support community efforts.
The Steelers' third group of donations, which are going to Homeless Children's Education Fund and Community Kitchen, include a $10,000 commitment from running back Najee Harris.
Additional player contributions totaling $12,933 came from cornerback Levi Wallace, quarterback Mitch Trubisky, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, wide receiver George Pickens, wide receiver Miles Boykin, offensive lineman James Daniels, running back Jaylen Warren and running back Jason Huntley, bringing the total grant to $45,866 after a matching contribution from the team.
Both the Homeless Children's Education Fund and Community Kitchen became first time recipients in 2023.
The Homeless Children's Education Fund (HCEF) is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to support the educational needs of children experiencing homelessness in Allegheny County. Over the years, HCEF's role in the community has developed and expanded to meet these needs. HCEF relies on support from community foundations, corporations, and individuals and receives no governmental funding.
"Homeless Children's Education Fund is extremely honored to receive a donation through the Pittsburgh Steelers Social Justice Matching Fund," said HCEF Executive Director AJ Jefferson. "Nearly 3,000 students have been identified as homeless in Allegheny County, with 87% likely to drop out of high school. Together with the Pittsburgh Steelers, we look forward to changing those statistics. Our partnership allows HCEF to elevate our programming and ensure we provide educational support such as tutors, school supplies and wrap-around services that help move students from elementary to high school graduation."
Community Kitchen Pittsburgh uses food as the foundation to change lives and strengthen communities by providing culinary training and opening career pathways to individuals who experience barriers to employment.
"We are grateful for this support from Pittsburgh Steelers Social Justice Matching Fund." Jennifer Flanagan, Executive Director/Founder of Community Kitchen Pittsburgh. "We are deeply appreciative of the players' genuine interest and engagement in the many challenges faced by returning citizens and the spotlight on the issues that they provide. This support will help Community Kitchen Pittsburgh continue to provide supportive services, job training and employment for those transitioning from incarceration."
Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 65 charitable organizations throughout the region. Steelers President Art Rooney II said, "I am proud of our Steelers' players who contributed to so many great charitable efforts through our Social Justice Fund this year, and happy we are able to support them with matching contributions."
Thursday, December 29
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced more 2022 donations from players and the matching commitment from the club as part of the Steelers Social Justice Fund to help support community efforts.
The Steelers' second group of donations this year, which are going to Gwen's Girls and Urban Impact include $10,000 commitments from cornerback Cameron Sutton and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu respectively.
Additional player contributions totaling $17,600 came from outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr., defensive lineman Chris Wormley, tight end Zach Gentry, offensive lineman James Daniels and cornerback James Pierre, bringing the total grant to $75,200 after a matching contribution from the team.
Gwen's Girls became a third-time social justice recipient in 2022. Their mission is to empower girls and young women to have productive lives through holistic, gender-specific programs, education, and experiences.
"Gwen's Girls is deeply honored to be a recipient of the team's Social Justice Fund. It is because of the generosity of the community and organizations like the Pittsburgh Steelers that we can continue to impact our youth positively and provide important services and programs that are so desperately needed," said Dr. Kathi Elliott, CEO, Gwen's Girls. "While the donation is appreciated, it's the outreach and engagement with the community on a personal level that truly make a difference. And for that, we are grateful."
Urban Impact focuses on sports being a safe haven for kids and invests in the lives of at-risk children and their families.
"We thank the players and Steelers organization for making an impact on the northside of Pittsburgh," said Founder and President Reverend Dr. Ed Glover. "Their support makes it possible for us to impact over 1800 children and youth on the north side with sports, education, arts, and providing options for kids to go to college, go to trade school, get a job, go in the military or ministry. We are so grateful and thankful for the players hearts to transform lives in the city of Pittsburgh as well as the Steelers organization."
Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 65 charitable organizations throughout the region. Steelers President Art Rooney II said, "I am proud of our Steelers' players who contributed to so many great charitable efforts through our Social Justice Fund this year, and happy we are able to support them with matching contributions."
Wednesday, December 28
The Steelers announced the first donations of 2022 from players, and the matching commitment from the club, as part of the Steelers Social Justice Fund to help support community efforts.
The first donations are going to Homewood Children's Village and Café Momentum and include $50,000 commitments to each organization from Cameron Heyward, the Steelers 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.
"It's a blessing to have so many amazing organizations in Pittsburgh helping young people build brighter futures," said Heyward. "I feel honored for the opportunity to be a part of supporting that goal."
Homewood Children's Village, whose mission is to improve the lives of underserved children and families in the community, became a Social Justice Fund recipient for fourth consecutive year.
"We are truly grateful to the Steelers, and players like Cam Heyward for their continuous support," said Walter Lewis, President and CEO of Homewood Children's Village. "This significant contribution will help us continue providing key services such as daily school transportation, food access, academic support, and safe and engaging after school and summer programs for youth and families in our community."
Café Momentum became a first-time Social Justice Fund recipient this year. Their mission is to transform young lives by equipping Pittsburgh's justice-involved youth with life skills, education and employment opportunities to help them achieve their full potential.
"Café Momentum Pittsburgh is honored to have the support of the iconic Pittsburgh brand, the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Gene Walker, Executive Director of Café Momentum Pittsburgh. "Together we are committed to transforming young lives by equipping Pittsburgh's justice involved youth with life skills, education, and employment opportunities to help them achieve their full potential. We are humbled by the Steelers generosity and support and look forward to growing Café Momentum's impact in the Steel City."
The grant also includes an additional combined $10,583 which was donated by linebacker Malik Reed, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, safety Elijah Riley, and long snapper Christian Kuntz, bringing the total of the donation to $221,166 after a matching contribution from the team.
Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefited more than 65 charitable organizations throughout the region.
"I am proud of our Steelers players who contributed to so many great charitable efforts through our Social Justice Fund this year, and happy we are able to support them with matching contributions," said Steelers President Art Rooney II.