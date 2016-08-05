Steelers sign Hamilton and Cooper

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers signed free agent wide receiver Cobi Hamilton and free agent tight end Michael Cooper, the team announced today.
Hamilton was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since then, he has spent time on the practice squads of the Bengals (2013-14) and Philadelphia Eagles (2014). He's also been on the Miami Dolphins (2015) and Carolina Panthers (2016) rosters. He will wear No. 83.
Cooper entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Washington Redskins following the 2016 Draft, and was released on June 8. He will wear No. 49.
To make room for Hamilton and Cooper on the team's active roster, the Steelers Waived/Injured wide receiver Canaan Severin and released tight end Jake Phillips.