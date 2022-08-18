Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Borghi

Aug 18, 2022 at 01:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed running back Max Borghi, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Washington State.

Borghi signed with the Denver Broncos earlier this month but was later released.

In his senior season at Washington State, he rushed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns. Borghi played in 39 games, starting 27. He has 369 carries for 2,158 yards with 32 touchdowns. He also caught 156 passes for 1,134 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection.

To make room for him on the roster, the Steelers waived/injured Master Teague II.

Related Content

news

Steelers make roster moves on Tuesday

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday, including one following practice

news

Steelers Sign Vaughters

Steelers have signed LB James Vaughters and waived/injured LB Tuzar Skipper

news

Steelers claim Rashed off waivers

The team claimed Hamilcar Rashed and waived/injured Ulysees Gilbert III

news

Johnson signed to a new three-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Diontae Johnson to a new three-year contract

news

Steelers sign Teague III

Steelers sign Master Teague III; place Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Boswell signed to new five-year contract

The Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a new five-year contract

news

Steelers signed McKinley

The Steelers signed receiver Javon McKinley

news

McNichols signed to one-year contract

The team signed running back Jeremy McNichols at the start of training camp

news

Costin signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Doug Costin to a one-year contract

news

Steelers sign Pickett

The Steelers signed rookie number one pick Kenny Pickett

news

Ogunjobi signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract

Advertising