Steelers sign Borghi

The Steelers signed running back Max Borghi, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Washington State.
Borghi signed with the Denver Broncos earlier this month but was later released.
In his senior season at Washington State, he rushed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns. Borghi played in 39 games, starting 27. He has 369 carries for 2,158 yards with 32 touchdowns. He also caught 156 passes for 1,134 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection.
To make room for him on the roster, the Steelers waived/injured Master Teague II.