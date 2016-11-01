Steelers show their support for the military

"We are just getting to hang out with some of the Air National Guard," said Warren. "This is awesome. For me it's almost like being home. I grew up around the Air Force Base. This is as cool as anything we have done in a while."

Veteran's Day is on Nov. 11, and in honor of that the NFL has instituted their Salute to Service initiative. Every team designates a game to honor local military, and the Steelers will do so when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13.

"Today is all about giving back to all the military members, family and friends in the Pittsburgh area," said Ronney Wright, USAA military affairs representative. "Today is giving back. Look at any given Sunday and the military members are going out, we love the NFL, and we are watching them. Today we are doing it in the reverse.

"How many times do you have a unique experience like this, to have NFL players around? I know they will cherish it."

That, they will.