White participates in executive diversity program

"I'm looking around. I've got my .750 winning percentage. I'm feeling pretty good about my A game," White said. "Then I'm like, 'Oh, there's Scott Pioli, a two-time winner of the Super Bowl. He's not in the NFL right now. There's Jerry Reese, two-time Super Bowl winner. There's Ray Farmer, Doug Whaley. There were six or seven guys that had resumes that were similar or better than mine that would love to be working in the NFL. I look at it that way."

Being a realist, White knew he wanted to get back into the NFL, but jumping right back into a GM position was not likely in the cards. So, he accepted a job in 2021 as a pro scout with the Washington Commanders under his former boss in Detroit, Martin Mayhew.

And when Colbert retired after the 2021 season, the Steelers had a number of openings in their scouting department. White was hired as the Director of Pro Scouting under new GM Omar Khan.

White still would like to be a GM again. But he's going to rise to that position by helping Khan be the best he can be.

"I always told (Mayhew), 'My job as an understudy is to become as qualified as possible for that job, so I can help you do yours.' I always told him, 'I don't want your job. I want to do so well here that they're hiring everyone in the building from here. If I want it, I can get it somewhere else. You're here and you're going to be here for a long time. I'm just one of your disciples who have done well under you,'" White said. "The only way I can do that is to bust my tail and become as qualified as possible and help you make the best decisions."

He's taken the same tact with Khan.

White has a great deal of respect for how Steelers president and owner Art Rooney II runs the team and how head coach Mike Tomlin goes about his business, as well. He's learning all he can while also helping Khan as much as he can.

"My dad was an MP in the Army, so I always followed that rule. Here's the guy and you're under him. If you have some suggestions, give them to him. Make sure you're in sync coming up. That's the way I'm wired," White said. "The more I know about the Pittsburgh Steelers, the way Mike Tomlin runs his team, the way Omar wants it done, the culture here, the more stuff I learn on being a GM-type, then I can help Omar make decisions.