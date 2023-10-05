Steelers set to host their Crucial Catch game

The NFL has partnered with the American Cancer Society for the 15th consecutive season for 'Crucial Catch,' and the Steelers will be taking part in it this Sunday when they host the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

The initiative is designed to bring attention to the importance of early detection and risk reduction, things that can be life saving for individuals who are diagnosed early. Since the inception of the partnership, the NFL has contributed more than $27 million to the American Cancer Society through sales of Crucial Catch branded merchandise, NFL Auction items, and general fundraising.

Steelers players will be supporting the cause when they wear Crucial Catch sideline gear, including hats, hoodies and t-shirts, during the game. The items are available to be purchased on Steelers.com, with a portion of the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

It doesn't stop there by a longshot for the team. To kick things off, the team's highly successful 50/50 raffle will benefit cancer charities.

Fans entering Acrisure Stadium will be given a pink Terrible Towel, which will be distributed by UPMC volunteers. UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and UPMC Magee Womens Hospital are the presenting sponsors for the game and UPMC doctors will make a check presentation to Cancer Bridges, who are the community organization of the game.

Also, before the game, there will be a Ford Warrior quilt presentation to Trinity Tony Teramana, from Hillman Cancer Center.

The National Anthem will be sung by local cancer survivor Curtis Lewis Jr., who will be flanked by local cancer survivors wearing pink t-shirts.

There will be no shortage of support throughout Acrisure Stadium with on-field stencils and goal posts wraps being among the featured items supporting Crucial Catch. Players and coaches will also show their support, from the aforementioned sideline apparel, which will also include pins, gloves, wristbands, sideline caps and other items. The game day poster, program and all communication will be used to support the Crucial Catch program.

The University of Pittsburgh band will perform at halftime and will form a ribbon to show support for those battling cancer.

There will be a 'Black and Yellow for Pink Lemonade Stand' set up on the Gate A Lawn, which raises funds for Breast Cancer Research Fund (BCRF).

The Steelers will also use their digital and social platforms to share the importance of the initiative.