Steelers run past Saints, 20-10

With the Steelers leading 13-10, Pickett directed the team in for a touchdown that was set up by a 26-yard catch-and-run by Jaylen Warren. The Saints also were called for pass interference in the end zone on a play to tight end Pat Freiermuth, putting the ball at the 1.

Pickett, who was sacked six times in the game, took care of things from there.

The Steelers (3-6) rushed for a season-high 217 yards in the game, with Pickett gaining 51 on eight attempts, while Najee Harris had a season-high 99 yards on 20 attempts . Jaylen Warren also chipped in 37 yards, as the Steelers rushed for more than 200 yards for the first time since Dec. 11, 2016 in a game at Buffalo.

"Quarterback mobility was a part of it," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of the rushing effort. "I thought Kenny did some good things with his legs. The runners ran hard, and we came off the ball as bigs up front."

It was a full-team effort and helped the Steelers roll up nearly 39 minutes in time of possession.

"Traditionally, when the weather gets colder, that's when you see teams start running the ball better," said guard James Daniels. "It was very good to be able to get the running game going. In the fourth quarter, you saw, our defense played lights out, but we were able to control the ball, our time of possession was a lot to a little. With our defense, you can win games like that."

The Steelers jumped out to a 10-0 lead, dominating the first quarter of play by holding the Saints (3-7) to just one first down.

Meanwhile, the Steelers went 57 yards for a touchdown on their second possession, converting a fourth-and-2 on a Pickett pass to Warren and scoring on a 1-yard run by George Pickens to take a 7-0 lead.