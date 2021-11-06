Steelers rock their style at Heinz Field

When it comes to the Steelers, they are always in fashion.
In more ways than one.
After 'taking the runway' last year completely virtually for Rock Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show, this year the team did a mix of in-person and virtual elements to show off their fashion, style and fun side for fans as a part of Steelers Nation Rocks Steelers Style, presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC Bank, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
With the live aspects coming from the PNC Champions Club at Heinz Field, there was definitely a feel of the game-day vibe.
Linebacker T.J. Watt and offensive tackle Zach Banner were on hand as the honorary co-captains, bringing their personalities to the stage.
"It's a lot of fun. I think a lot of guys get really into it," said Watt. "I think a lot of guys have great fashion sense. I am not one of those guys. I hope I put something together.
"Anytime we have fun at an event like this, we have to remember that it's about giving back and helping others. That is what I love so much about this organization. It's so much deeper than just football. It's about helping as many charities as we can."
Rock Steelers Style, which was co-chaired by Art and Greta Rooney and Mike and Kiya Tomlin, benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.
"It's always fun," said Banner. "It's for a good cause and it's always fun. You have to be creative in creating the environment of philanthropy and giving back. Unfortunately, people want to be entertained when they talk about giving back, and this is a good way to do it."
A virtual Terrible Towel Twirl which brought fans, Steelers legends and celebrity fans together kicked the night off, setting the mood as a celebratory one. From Hall of Famers like Joe Greene, Troy Polamalu, Franco Harris, Dermontti Dawson, Rod Woodson and Alan Faneca and his entire family to smiling kids and even underwater fans, it was electric.
"Thanks to all of you for being here tonight in the studio as well as all of you at home watching," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "It's great to have everybody on board. It's a little different setup this year, but we're making progress."
The jersey scene provided a quick introduction of what to expect throughout the night, before it was time to set the fashion scene.
One of the highlights of the show was the Kiya Tomlin X Steelers Collection, a line of NFL licensed clothing that puts fashion at the forefront and definitely isn't just throwing on a jersey to support your team.
"With the virtual platform we can reach so many more people to not only see the players, but also to the exposure to the brand and the line," said Kiya Tomlin. "It's an honor that the NFL entrusted me with the brand. I take it very seriously that I am representing the NFL now. It's not just my design.
"This line is designed for people that have been asking for it and wanting it since my clothing line was born. I had so many requests from women for apparel that was more elevated than a jersey and more fashionable than a t-shirt, so that's why the design even came to be."
The clothing line, which is available at kiyatomlin.us and the Kiya Tomlin Work/Shop in Etna, includes a poncho, blousy tee, leggings, jumpsuit and more styles that take football fashion to the highest level.
"I just I love that it's unique," said Tomlin. "In a sea of jerseys, I've got something that's different. It's comfortable. It's fashion. I'm a fashion person and I think of all the places that we've lived, the teams that we've been associated with, I've never been a person that wore team apparel. I always just chalked it up to I didn't grow up as a football family, or as a football fan. But as women started asking for stuff other than what was offered, it made me realize that's why I don't wear the stuff. I'm a fashion person and I didn't see the high fashion pieces that I would wear. I don't want to just blend in as a fashion lover. That's what's exciting about this line to me. I feel like I can bring my fashion aesthetic and offer that to women that are like me, that love fashion and like to stand out in quality pieces. Now there's something for us."
Kids always manage to steal the show, and Tyson Alualu's family did just that. Along with his wife Desire, and six kids, Tyree, Dereon, Tydes, Tyten, Tyson Jaxx and Deonne-Skye, the Alualu family showed off their Steelers style, with apparel from the Steelers Pro Shop, modeled in their living room with a lot of smiles and laughter.
Watt and Banner got a little bit of fashion help thanks to rookie punter Pressley Harvin II, who was their 'personal shopper,' along with WDVE's Bill Crawford, who provided fashions from the Steelers Pro Shop at Heinz Field for the co-captains to wear.
Crawford ran through the Pro Shop like a kid in a candy store, grabbing everything he could possibly find for the players to wear. Harvin then joined in the fun, trying to pick out clothes more aligned to the players taste, although not fully succeeding on the first two tries, but the third time was a charm…earning him a playful fist bump from Watt.
Wiz Khalifa's 'Black and Yellow' was the perfect backdrop to the Color Rush tribute. With Chase Claypool and Minkah Fitzpatrick modeling the look, and highlights of games the team played while wearing the jersey, it was easy to get the juices flowing for Monday night when the Steelers wear their Color Rush uniforms against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field.
It wasn't all about fashion, though, as hip-hop dancer, choreographer and actor, and huge Steelers fan, Kida The Great shared dance tips with linebacker Marcus Allen and defensive backs Terrell Edmunds and Tre Norwood. The players took their tips, stepping right in and picking it up with no issues.
"I'm really challenging y'all to use this in games, interceptions, touchdowns," said Kida The Great. "Whatever you do, I want you to use it."
It was then the players who turned the tables, teaching a few moves of their own.
"I definitely know my guy Chico (Marcus Allen) has the moves," said Edmunds.
It was then Allen who took center stage, and along with Norwood, taught Kida and Edmunds some dance moves of their own.
"That's it right there. That's it right there," the dancer said with a smile of approval.
Next up were the young guns, the 2021 rookie class, who were styled by Macys. Center Kendrick Green and tight end Pat Freiermuth were on hand at Heinz Field, while the rest of the group shared their fitting experience virtually, giving a behind-the-scenes look of how the styles came about.
Gameday style is when players take it to the next level, whether they are hitting the road for a game, or just coming to Heinz Field. A segment featuring their game day style showcased those looks, from Joe Haden and his impeccable eye for fashion, to Ben Roethlisberger, Cameron Sutton and Cameron Heyward.
The show finished with the annual Swag Award presentation, with it being no surprise that Watt and Banner selected Joe Haden, without a doubt one of the mostnstylish players on the team as the winner.
"I just always liked fashion," said Haden in a recent interview. "I've always liked different, bright, colorful things.
"I don't have a stylist or anything. I literally love clothes, so I can see something and put it together. I feel like I'm a stylist lowkey."
The night wouldn't be complete, though, without offering something special for those watching from home, giving them a chance to bid on unique Steelers items and one-of-a-kind experiences through the Rock Steelers Style Auction.
You can bid on the opportunity to design the next Terrible Towel or enjoy a cooking class with the Steelers Executive Chef Kevin Blinn.
If Steelers memorabilia is something you enjoy collecting, the auction offers the best from items signed by Hall of Famers like Troy Polamalu, Jerome Bettis, Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher, to current players such as T.J. and Derek Watt, Cameron Heyward and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Looking for the perfect holiday gift for someone who is impossible to buy for, we have that too. You can bid on a signed guitar by the rock band Styx, and yes, you know they used that at one point to play Renegade. Another item that is a can't miss is a custom painting by Pittsburgh artist Cody Sabol.
The auction is live now through Nov. 12 and bids can be placed by visiting Rock Steelers Style Auction.