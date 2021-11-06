Steelers rock their style at Heinz Field

When it comes to the Steelers, they are always in fashion.

In more ways than one.

After 'taking the runway' last year completely virtually for Rock Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show, this year the team did a mix of in-person and virtual elements to show off their fashion, style and fun side for fans as a part of Steelers Nation Rocks Steelers Style, presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC Bank, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.

With the live aspects coming from the PNC Champions Club at Heinz Field, there was definitely a feel of the game-day vibe.

Linebacker T.J. Watt and offensive tackle Zach Banner were on hand as the honorary co-captains, bringing their personalities to the stage.

"It's a lot of fun. I think a lot of guys get really into it," said Watt. "I think a lot of guys have great fashion sense. I am not one of those guys. I hope I put something together.

"Anytime we have fun at an event like this, we have to remember that it's about giving back and helping others. That is what I love so much about this organization. It's so much deeper than just football. It's about helping as many charities as we can."

Rock Steelers Style, which was co-chaired by Art and Greta Rooney and Mike and Kiya Tomlin, benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.

"It's always fun," said Banner. "It's for a good cause and it's always fun. You have to be creative in creating the environment of philanthropy and giving back. Unfortunately, people want to be entertained when they talk about giving back, and this is a good way to do it."

A virtual Terrible Towel Twirl which brought fans, Steelers legends and celebrity fans together kicked the night off, setting the mood as a celebratory one. From Hall of Famers like Joe Greene, Troy Polamalu, Franco Harris, Dermontti Dawson, Rod Woodson and Alan Faneca and his entire family to smiling kids and even underwater fans, it was electric.

"Thanks to all of you for being here tonight in the studio as well as all of you at home watching," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "It's great to have everybody on board. It's a little different setup this year, but we're making progress."