Steelers rock the runway

Football and fashion.
Two things that can go hand-in-hand and it did in the finest of manners on Friday night.
Steelers players and their families hit the runway at Rock Steelers Style 2022: 'A New Era', the team's annual fashion show held at Stage AE.
This year's show, which was presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, UPMC, and UPMC Health Plan, was about the new blood in the Steelers locker room this season.
"Our theme is celebrating a new era," said Greta Rooney, who co-chaired the show along with her husband, Steelers President Art Rooney II, and Mike and Kiya Tomlin. "We came up with it because we have legends that have left us, and they are tossing the ball over to the new generation. We're excited to continue the Steelers pride with the new crew."
The players showed off that pride and the latest fashions, from game day attire to formal wear, and everything in between as they rocked the stage like never before.
Photos from Rock Steelers Style: A New Era benefiting UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges, and the Chuck Noll Foundation
"I am a very simple guy when it comes to fashion, very black, grey and white," said safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, one of the co-captains of the show along with tight end Zach Gentry. "I like wearing a nice suit every once in a while. I just enjoy doing something different. It's not my thing, but you always get to learn about yourself when you do different stuff.
"It's good for everybody to get together and have a little bit of fun for a good cause. Any time we have the opportunity to give back, we should take advantage of it."
The high-energy evening kicked off with green carpet arrivals, with guests having the opportunity to show off their style with cameras flashing. An amazingly appointed style lounge welcomed guests into a world of culinary delights while they were able to take in all of the latest in Steelers fashion from the Steelers Pro Shop.
While fashion was the main attraction, it was for a good cause. All proceeds benefited the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.
For the players, being able to mix fashion and giving back to the community is the perfect combination.
"It's a lot more meaningful when it benefits such good causes," said Gentry. "People are there for a good reason, we are there for a good reason. When it's important stuff like that, it's easy to do."
Following heartfelt welcomes and gratitude for the players and guests in attendance from the Rooneys and Tomlins, the show got underway.
And it was time for Grillin' N' Chillin,' a steelers.com online video that is hosted by Gentry and Pat Freiermuth. The show went live on stage, with running back Najee Harris their guest for a segment on players fashion that brought laughs all around.
Photos from the green carpet at Rock Steelers Style: A New Era
The jersey scene opened up the fashion fun, and it couldn't be complete without Renegade getting the crowd's blood pumping. The scene ended on a touching note, with the jersey of late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins displayed as a tribute to honor him.
Some hidden talents were also revealed during the show, with punter Pressley Harvin and cornerback Arthur Maulet not shy about showing their skills.
Harvin played Drake's, 'Look What You've Done,' the first song he learned to play on the piano when he was growing up.
"Music runs in my family. Both of my grandparents on my dad's side, they played the piano. My dad played the piano for a long time," said Harvin. "It was something that was brought through Church. I taught myself when I was growing up to play. I played a little bit in Church and stuck with it. I am pretty fluent with it now. I have been playing since middle school. I was in the jazz band and played it and I played saxophone too.
"Back in college when we would go to an away game, depending on where we stayed, they had pianos in the hotel lobby. Guys would walk by and press keys and not know what they were doing. I would sit down and start playing and it would sound good. I play every now and then in front of people. I didn't play tonight in front of as many people I play football in front of, so that was a good thing."
Maulet had his turn to shine, with an electric and fun lip sync of Vanilla Ice's, 'Ice, Ice Baby.'
"Last year was my first year here and I was kind of shy, I didn't do one interview," said Maulet. "They signed me back to a multi-year deal and I thought I need to be out on the community more. This was an easy decision.
"I haven't done anything like this before. I am not shy though. It was fun. It was a chance to entertain the people that support us and just have fun."
Pittsburgh native and star of Broadway, Amanda Felicia Foote, performed an amazing rendition of 'Raise You Up,' to highlights of the work Steelers player do in the Pittsburgh community.
Players had the opportunity to show off their own branded styles, with Maulet, Harris and Marcus Allen taking the runway in their own looks. Their teammates put the hottest Steelers Pro Shop styles on, showing a variety of ways to wear black and gold style.
One of the fashion highlights was models and player wives wearing the latest looks from Kiya Tomlin, including her NFL Line, as well as unique, one-of-a-kind pieces she designed just for the show.
"Once the show is over, I have a full year to think about and get excited about the next year," said Kiya Tomlin. "As a creative mind, I am always going and going. This year we merged the two using pieces from my line and also Steelers jerseys to create one of kind pieces."
Rookies took the stage in custom suits designed by Surmesur, with the CLO Chorus Line joining them for a star-studded spectacular.
And it was the players and their families who lit up the night when they came out in formal wear, always one of the highlights of the show.
"It's such a softer side," said Greta Rooney. "It's always great to see them with their helmets off. They show up to Stage AE, they get on the stage, they are so proud of their families and teammates. And for the fans they get a front row seat into seeing how great our players are in the community."
Anthony Miller and his girlfriend, Ariana Novak, along with their son, Anthony III, won the Family Swag Award, while Levi Wallace took home the Swag Award for his stage presence and style.
While the show is over, fans can do their part to help the charities. The Rock Steelers Style online auction will run through Oct. 21 online, and fans can bid on unique, one-of-a-kind items.
-->>Check out the auction items and bid here: Rock Steelers Style 2022: A New Era Auction