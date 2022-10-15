Steelers rock the runway

The jersey scene opened up the fashion fun, and it couldn't be complete without Renegade getting the crowd's blood pumping. The scene ended on a touching note, with the jersey of late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins displayed as a tribute to honor him.

Some hidden talents were also revealed during the show, with punter Pressley Harvin and cornerback Arthur Maulet not shy about showing their skills.

Harvin played Drake's, 'Look What You've Done,' the first song he learned to play on the piano when he was growing up.

"Music runs in my family. Both of my grandparents on my dad's side, they played the piano. My dad played the piano for a long time," said Harvin. "It was something that was brought through Church. I taught myself when I was growing up to play. I played a little bit in Church and stuck with it. I am pretty fluent with it now. I have been playing since middle school. I was in the jazz band and played it and I played saxophone too.

"Back in college when we would go to an away game, depending on where we stayed, they had pianos in the hotel lobby. Guys would walk by and press keys and not know what they were doing. I would sit down and start playing and it would sound good. I play every now and then in front of people. I didn't play tonight in front of as many people I play football in front of, so that was a good thing."

Maulet had his turn to shine, with an electric and fun lip sync of Vanilla Ice's, 'Ice, Ice Baby.'

"Last year was my first year here and I was kind of shy, I didn't do one interview," said Maulet. "They signed me back to a multi-year deal and I thought I need to be out on the community more. This was an easy decision.

"I haven't done anything like this before. I am not shy though. It was fun. It was a chance to entertain the people that support us and just have fun."

Pittsburgh native and star of Broadway, Amanda Felicia Foote, performed an amazing rendition of 'Raise You Up,' to highlights of the work Steelers player do in the Pittsburgh community.

Players had the opportunity to show off their own branded styles, with Maulet, Harris and Marcus Allen taking the runway in their own looks. Their teammates put the hottest Steelers Pro Shop styles on, showing a variety of ways to wear black and gold style.

One of the fashion highlights was models and player wives wearing the latest looks from Kiya Tomlin, including her NFL Line, as well as unique, one-of-a-kind pieces she designed just for the show.

"Once the show is over, I have a full year to think about and get excited about the next year," said Kiya Tomlin. "As a creative mind, I am always going and going. This year we merged the two using pieces from my line and also Steelers jerseys to create one of kind pieces."

Rookies took the stage in custom suits designed by Surmesur, with the CLO Chorus Line joining them for a star-studded spectacular.

And it was the players and their families who lit up the night when they came out in formal wear, always one of the highlights of the show.

"It's such a softer side," said Greta Rooney. "It's always great to see them with their helmets off. They show up to Stage AE, they get on the stage, they are so proud of their families and teammates. And for the fans they get a front row seat into seeing how great our players are in the community."

Anthony Miller and his girlfriend, Ariana Novak, along with their son, Anthony III, won the Family Swag Award, while Levi Wallace took home the Swag Award for his stage presence and style.

While the show is over, fans can do their part to help the charities. The Rock Steelers Style online auction will run through Oct. 21 online, and fans can bid on unique, one-of-a-kind items.