Steelers retire Harris' No. 32

The Steelers retired the number of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris in a halftime ceremony during Saturday night's Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The ceremony was part of the planned festivities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the play that immortalized Harris and gave the Steelers the first playoff win in franchise history in 1972.
But the ceremony took on a whole new meaning earlier this week when Harris passed away at 72.
Nearly two dozen of his former teammates and other Steelers alumni braved the elements, the gametime temperature was 8 degrees, to honor Harris. Harris' wife, Dana, and son, Dok, also were in attendance.
"It wasn't supposed to be like this. The big man was supposed to be here tonight beside me," said Steelers president Art Rooney II. "I want to thank Dana and Dok for being here with us tonight and sharing Franco with us for 50 years.
"Franco brought us joy for 50 years. In recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field. It's my honor to declare No. 32 officially retired."
Take a look at images from the retirement of Steelers legend Franco Harris' No. 32 at halftime
Rooney presented a No. 32 jersey to Harris' family while the crowd in attendance chanted, "Franco."
A video tribute to Harris was then played in the stadium, led by the Immaculate Reception, which brought cheers from the crowd.
Chants of "Franco" also broke out at the end of the video honoring his career.
The retirement of Harris' number marks the third officially retired by the Steelers. Pro Football Hall of Fame members Ernie Stautner (70) and Joe Greene (75) both have their numbers retired, as well.