Steelers retire Harris' No. 32

Dec 24, 2022 at 09:46 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

The Steelers retired the number of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris in a halftime ceremony during Saturday night's Christmas Eve game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The ceremony was part of the planned festivities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the play that immortalized Harris and gave the Steelers the first playoff win in franchise history in 1972.

But the ceremony took on a whole new meaning earlier this week when Harris passed away at 72.

Nearly two dozen of his former teammates and other Steelers alumni braved the elements, the gametime temperature was 8 degrees, to honor Harris. Harris' wife, Dana, and son, Dok, also were in attendance.

"It wasn't supposed to be like this. The big man was supposed to be here tonight beside me," said Steelers president Art Rooney II. "I want to thank Dana and Dok for being here with us tonight and sharing Franco with us for 50 years.

"Franco brought us joy for 50 years. In recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field. It's my honor to declare No. 32 officially retired."

PHOTOS: Franco Harris' No. 32 jersey retirement

Take a look at images from the retirement of Steelers legend Franco Harris' No. 32 at halftime

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Arron Anastasia / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Arron Anastasia/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco HarrisÕ #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jared Wickerham / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Franco Harris' #32 at halftime during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Matt Freed / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Rooney presented a No. 32 jersey to Harris' family while the crowd in attendance chanted, "Franco."

A video tribute to Harris was then played in the stadium, led by the Immaculate Reception, which brought cheers from the crowd.

Chants of "Franco" also broke out at the end of the video honoring his career.

The retirement of Harris' number marks the third officially retired by the Steelers. Pro Football Hall of Fame members Ernie Stautner (70) and Joe Greene (75) both have their numbers retired, as well.

Related Content

news

'Franco Harris: A Football Life' debuts

NFL Network show details the life and times of Steelers great Franco Harris

news

The Immaculate Rewind

Follow along with The Immaculate Rewind, a special Twitter re-creation of the day's events from December 23, 1972

news

Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris, 72

Dan Rooney: 'One of the finest, most thoughtful human beings I have ever known'

news

Tomlin appreciated Harris' love of the Steelers

Tomlin: 'I just admire and loved the man'

news

A mistake that turned out to be 'Immaculate'

Things could have been much different if Kenny Stabler didn't score when he did

news

Steelers set to open Hall of Honor Museum

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium will open on November 11

news

A trade that changed it all

Jerome Bettis went from being traded to a Pro Football Hall of Famer

news

Nickel, Calland headed to KY Pro Football HOF

Elbie Nickel and Lee Calland are members of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

news

A super win and an epic goodbye

The Steelers won their fifth Super Bowl on this day and Jerome Bettis retired on football's biggest stage

news

Making history with a Super Bowl win

The Steelers won their sixth Super Bowl on this day in Steelers' history

news

Remembering an 'Immaculate' day

The 'Immaculate Reception,' the greatest play in NFL history, happened 49 years ago

Advertising