Steelers respect and admire Military Veterans

The Steelers will celebrate the NFL's Salute to Service, honoring the men and women of the Armed Forces as a part of Veterans Day observance, as a part of today's game against the Buffalo Bills.

But it's not just that one day that Steelers players appreciate what the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces do. It's every day they appreciate the sacrifices they make and are grateful to all who currently serve and who have served.

Here is what some of the Steelers had to say about the heroic members of the military.

Coach Mike Tomlin: "The personal sacrifice they make for a greater cause is amazing. For people to lay their lives on the line to protect the lives and dreams of others I think is an unselfish act and a building block of what our country is built on."

Jerricho Cotchery: "The sacrifice they make, putting their lives on the line. That is the biggest thing that stands out to me. A lot of people talk about sacrifice as working long hours, doing what you have to do to put food on the table, but these people are sacrificing their lives for people they don't even know."

Ryan Clark: "First of all what they volunteer to do is risk their lives for us, for many people they don't know. It's one thing to risk your life for friends or family, but to say you would risk your life for your country, for people I may never meet, for people that may never have the opportunity to say thank you, that is one of the most selfless acts anybody can do. We appreciate it and you don't always get the chance to tell them that you appreciate it, but they still do it."

William Gay: "There are a lot of people that won't do what they do. They aren't just protecting their own family; they are protecting the entire United States. I really respect their bravery and courage."

Troy Polamalu: "They voluntarily sacrifice their lives to benefit and protect the ideals of our country and our freedom. You can't even put into words how much I appreciate them."

Ben Roethlisberger: "That is real life. Because of their service we get to play this game and live in the country that is the greatest country in the world. They sacrifice so much for us to live."

Marcus Gilbert: "We are able to come to work and play the game we love, do what we do here, because of them. It speaks volumes about their character and what they do for this great country. They fight to protect us and give up their lives for us to be able do the things we love and for all of the blessings we have in front of us. You never overlook that. If I see someone who has served or is serving, I try to thank them for the sacrifices they made. I really appreciate what they do."

Brett Keisel: "Coming from a military background, with my family on both sides in the military, from a very young age we were taught about the sacrifice military men and women make. They are putting their lives at risk. It's always been important in our family and something I am teaching my kids today. When you see someone in uniform or someone who served you make sure you show them and tell them how much you appreciate them. That's why we enjoy all of the things we do, because of their sacrifice."

Will Allen: "I respect that unbelievable sacrifice they make. You can't put a number on it, you can't measure it. They are sacrificing their lives for their country, their families and all of us. It's tremendous and humbling. I have a lot of admiration for them."

Jarvis Jones: "I am grateful for them and it's a blessing to have people like them that do what they do and put their lives on the line to protect us and our country. It's an honor to be around them. Every day I wake up I pray that they stay strong and safe and continue to watch out for us. They are the real heroes."