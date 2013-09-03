Steelers Remind Fans of New Heinz Field Bag Policy

Sep 03, 2013 at 07:00 AM

The Steelers and Heinz Field are reminding fans of the new bag policy that is in effect for this season for all home games. The policy began prior to the team's preseason games this season.

Beginning in 2013, all NFL teams have implemented a new safety policy at stadiums that will make the security process more efficient and effective. The policy affects the type and size of bags that are permitted into the stadium, not the items that fans normally need to bring to a game.

Heinz Field encourages fans to not bring in any type of bags. However, the following style and size bag, package or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates or when approaching queue lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:

    • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."
      (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through steelers.com, at all Steelers Sideline Stores and at nflshop.com), or
    • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
    • Logo on bag cannot exceed 4.5" tall by 3.4" wide.
    • Small clutch purses, approximately the size of a hand, or 4.5" x 6.5" with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
    • An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at each gate.
    • Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag, however diaper bags are not permitted.
    • Each member of a family, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

This policy is in effect for all University of Pittsburgh football games as well as all concerts at Heinz Field. This policy does not pertain to media or working staff at Heinz Field, though security screening will still take place at all points of entry for such guests.

A complete list of the new policy can be found on www.steelers.com/allclear

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

An incredible week of Cam's Kindness

Cameron Heyward held his second annual 'Cam's Kindness Week,' spreading joy throughout the Pittsburgh community
news

Community Corner: Spooky season fun

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Steelers set to host their Crucial Catch game

The Steelers will host their Crucial Catch game on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium
news

Steelers rock the night on the runway

Rock Steelers Style brought football, fashion and plenty of fun all for a good cause
news

Harris, Highsmith to co-captain Rock Steelers Style

Najee Harris and Alex Highsmith will be co-captains for Rock Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show
news

Art Rooney II among those honored at CYA dinner

Steelers President Art Rooney II received the Art Rooney Award at the 50th Anniversary of the CYA dinner his grandfather helped launch
news

Herbig brothers helping out their home state

Nate and Nick Herbig are helping those impacted by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii
news

It's about more than a race

The annual Steelers Run and Walk is about giving back to others
news

Coming together for a great cause

Troy Polamalu was honored at the Mel Blount Youth Home All-Star Celebrity Roast
news

Irish eyes were smiling

The Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Gala was held at Acrisure Stadium on St. Patrick's Day
news

Committed to making a difference

The Steelers Social Justice Fund provided more than half a million dollars to organizations in 2022
news

Community Corner: Giving from the heart

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
Advertising