Steelers rally to beat Titans

But the Titans immediately answered, as Levis directed a 57-yard field goal drive in the closing moments to set up another Folk kick from 36 yards to give Tennessee a 13-10 halftime lead.

The Steelers got a quick stop to force a punt to open the second half, then went on a lengthy drive of their own, getting a 25-yard run by Harris to get out away from the goal line.

But on third-and-3 from the Tennessee 12, Pickens couldn't get his feet down along the corner of the end zone and the Steelers were forced to settle for a 30-yard Boswell field goal that tied the game at 13-13 just past the midway point of the third quarter.

The Steelers appeared to have a defensive stop on Tennessee's next possession, but Patrick Peterson was penalized for illegal contact on and third-and-5 incompletion and the Titans maneuvered into scoring range again, this time getting a 48-yard field goal from Folk to take a 16-13 lead at the end of the third quarter.

After Johnson's go-ahead score, the Titans got the ball at their own 46 after rookie Broderick Jones, who started the game at right tackle in place of Chuks Okorafor, drew an unsportsmanlike penalty on the point after kick.

But Patrick Peterson stuffed running back Tyjae Spears for no gain on a third-down run and Levis' fourth-down pass attempt to Treylon Burks down the sideline was defended by Levi Wallace and the Steelers took over on downs with 2:06 remaining in the game.

Burks, whose head slammed to the turf as he fell out of bounds, was injured on the play and needed a medical cart to leave the field.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Burks is being evaluated.

"I would say that the way it looked probably better than how it looked," Vrabel said. "So he's alert and in the training room being evaluated."

Kwon Alexander had an interception late against Levis, who threw for 262 yards in his second career start, to seal the win.