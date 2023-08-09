Steelers preseason games available on GAAGO

Irish audiences will be able to tune into the Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming NFL preseason games on the video streaming service GAAGO. The GAAGO platform is a joint venture between the GAA and RTÉ providing live and on-demand sporting action to Gaelic Games enthusiasts and now will be used for the first time to stream Steelers games to fans across the island of Ireland.

The three Steelers games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Atlanta Falcons will take place in August and will be available to both existing and new GAAGO subscribers. Fans who do not yet have a GAAGO subscription can create an account and watch the Steelers preseason games. GAAGO subscribers can watch the games live or stream for a period of 72 hours after full-time.

The streaming announcement is the latest piece of activity from the Steelers in the Irish market having been granted rights to expand their brand and activities in Ireland, as part of the NFL's 'Global Markets Program'. Earlier this year, the Steelers launched a dedicated Irish Steelers podcast along with Irish social channels offering unique content for Irish fans. A Steelers in-market event is due to take place later in the year with a fan watch party.

Dan Rooney, Director of Business Development and Strategy: "The streaming of the Steelers preseason games is part of our commitment to serve our existing Irish fans as well as offer new fans the chance to engage with the sport potentially for the first time. We're delighted to partner with GAAGO to offer these games free of charge to everyone in Ireland."

Noel Quinn, Head of GAAGO: "We are excited to bring the Pittsburgh Steelers pre-season games to audiences on the island of Ireland and to add to the rich array of content available through GAAGO. Fans who have never used the platform before can simply sign up and stream these games."