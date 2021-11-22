Steelers, Pirates, Penguins to team for food distribution

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins announced today the three organizations will join together to give back to the Pittsburgh community and host a #BurghProud Thanksgiving meal distribution event.

The event will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Mazeroski Way cul-de-sac for local families in need. The meal distribution, which is in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and supported by Giant Eagle, will continue while supplies last.

This unique community event demonstrates the bond between the city's three professional sports teams and their collective drive to positively impact the community.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our area, many affected families face increased anxiety over being able to afford a traditional Thanksgiving holiday meal. The Pirates, Steelers and Penguins continue to work with area partners to support those in need and ensure access to resources for struggling community members and families.

Tuesday's distribution will occur as a no-contact drive-thru pick up and will always adhere to local social distancing protocols. Individuals will be asked to stay in their cars as food is loaded into their vehicle by staff and volunteers. To complete the meals, Giant Eagle will supply frozen turkeys and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has secured the boxes of food.