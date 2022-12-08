Steelers want to ramp up physicality against Ravens

But they can, perhaps, coax the quarterback not to keep the ball and try to run much on the read-option plays. In the past, the Steelers have done that by having their outside linebackers, in this case T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, crash the edges and hit the quarterback as often as possible.

"I think it's about applying pressure, whether that's in the pass or the run game," Highsmith said. "With their very unique talents when it comes to throwing or running the ball, it's important for us to get after them. We know if we stop the run and we're able to get after them when they pass, it's going to be a successful day for us. It's about being physical. They're a physical team and they try to run the ball."

Huntley had 294 rushing yards in seven games, four of them starts, in place of an injured Jackson last season, averaging 6.3 yards per rushing attempt. That's right in line with the 6.8 yards per carry Jackson averages this season.

Huntley might not quite be Jackson as a runner – few are – but he's dangerous.

"There's only one Lamar. To compare him to Lamar is probably not fair," Austin said. "He runs the ball well. He can escape. He does all the things you want your quarterback to do. Just dealing with Lamar, he's a different guy. But I have a lot of respect for Huntley."

So much so, the Steelers are expected to treat Huntley the same way they would treat Jackson were he playing in this game.

They'll likely try to attack him on the edges and keep him hemmed in the pocket.