Herbig family reuniting in Pittsburgh

"It was fun," Robyn said of raising the three boys. "My husband and I always wanted our kids to grow up and just be boys. Just play. Be rough and tough and have fun. Of course there were rules and boundaries, but when it was time to play and have fun, let's have some fun.

"We felt like they needed their own space, so they had their own room in the house where they would duct tape a three-point line on the floor and they had this little basket. They would have the little contests with three-point shooting, who could jump the farthest. The three of them came up with the craziest games. And they were the oldest of all the cousins. So the cousins followed them like the Pied Piper. It was always fun and games and family time. Being there with them together, that's what makes it so special."

It's actually a dream come true.

The family could dream about it, but to expect it, that's something altogether different. Two brothers from a small island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean rejoining each other in the NFL is a long shot to say the least.

Given the variables involved with the NFL Draft, the Herbig family hoped. But they didn't want to get their hopes too high.

"What are the odds? Two kids from Kauai? Through all of those draft picks?," Bruce Herbig said, proudly displaying the Steelers hat he got when Nate signed with the team. "Wow!"

The odds say it probably shouldn't have happened. The odds say just one in 1,281 high school football players make it to the NFL.

But here they are, beating the odds again.

"Absolutely," Robyn Herbig said. "It's like (Nick) said, 'It's something you talk about when you're a little kid, what if one day we can be in the NFL together? How awesome would that be?'

"As a parent, you're like, 'Yeah, yeah. If you can just make it to the NFL, how awesome would that be?' You know? When Nate went to the NFL, it was crazy. Now, it's Nick's turn, and for them to actually be on the same team is insane. People talked about the Watt brothers and the Steelers like families, but Derek Watt didn't go to the Steelers right away."

No matter how her two boys wound up on the same team, Robyn Herbig is going to cherish the moments.

She and Bruce won't have to shuttle between games next season, watching some live and others on television.

She'll never need another Mother's Day gift in her life. The Steelers and her sons have given her the best gift ever.