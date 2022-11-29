Harris' status up in the air, but other RBs emerged

Continual progress: All season Tomlin has said the offensive line was a work in progress, and that progress has continually shown on a weekly basis, including Monday night in the win over the Colts.

The line blocked for an offense that put up 172 yards rushing, with Harris, missing significant time.

"Continual," said Tomlin of their progress, "but not that we're surprised by that. I think that's a reasonable expectation when you're working hard and diligently daily."

One player who has been a catalyst for that success is center Mason Cole. Cole spent much of last week dealing with a foot injury, one that he wasn't about to let sideline him for Monday night's game.

"Man, he's a sharp guy," said Tomlin of Cole. "He brings a can-do attitude. He's a winner in his approach to ball. He's a good communicator. His football intellect is really solid and it's helpful at that position in terms of the identification of protections and picking up the blitz game."

The line had some struggles against the Colts, with tackle Dan Moore Jr. getting beat several times. But Moore bounced back fast and shut the door on any issues.

"It's football," said Tomlin. "In the National Football League, you're gonna lose some downs, there's ebb and flow. You remain singularly focused on winning. When you do that, you don't tote bags of negative plays.

"That's what we asked all the guys to do. It requires a certain level of maturity and that's something that Dan has shown since Day Zero and that's why he's been such a significant contributor since Day Zero."

Making the call: After the Steelers win over the Colts on Monday Night Football, quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was given input into the play calling, which included going to Snell for a two-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal.

"Coach T(omlin) puts a lot of confidence in myself, just asks me what I like, what I don't like," said Pickett after the game. "We were in four-down territory, so we were going to go for it again on the next play if we didn't get it. I felt confident, real confident with that play and real happy we got to the end zone."

Tomlin said Pickett communicating plays he is comfortable running is part of the natural maturation process.