Trubisky to start against Patriots with Pickett out

As the Steelers look to wash away the stench of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Cardinals, they'll do so without the services of quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett had surgery on his ankle Monday morning to help expedite his recovery from a high ankle sprain and will not play in Thursday night's game at Acrisure Stadium against the New England Patriots.

"He was managing that ankle prior to yesterday," Tomlin said of Pickett. "I think he was listed on the injury report every day last week. It got aggravated. And we just did what was necessary in terms of addressing it. I don't know that we're viewing it as something that's chronic, particularly with something like an ankle injury. And so we just deal with this on a case-by-case basis."

The Steelers (7-5) enter Thursday night's game in the top wildcard spot in the AFC despite their loss on Sunday.

Pickett was injured late in the first half of the loss to the Cardinals while diving for the goal line and a defender landed on his lower leg.

Veteran Mitch Trubisky replaced him for the following snap – a failed run on fourth-and-goal from the 1 – and the remainder of the game.

He led the Steelers to their only touchdown, throwing a 2-yard scoring pass to Diontae Johnson in the fourth quarter, and finished the game 11 of 17 for 117 yards.

Trubisky, who began last season as the starter for the Steelers after being signed in free agency, is 2-3 in five career starts for the Steelers, completing 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,525 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. That includes 273 yards and two touchdown passes with two interceptions he's thrown this year in relief of Pickett.

Trubisky, the second-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Bears, has started 55 games in the NFL, leading his teams to a 31-24 record.

"He has an outgoing and welcoming personality," Tomlin said. "He's a good communicator. He's been a franchise quarterback before he's comfortable in those shoes. He doesn't behave like a backup just being elevated. And I think those are things that make him attractive."

Pickett has completed 62 percent of his passes this season for 2,070 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for one touchdown.

He has a streak of 218 consecutive passes without throwing an interception, a span that now stretches to eight games. But the Steelers also have scored just 10 offensive touchdowns in those games.

With Pickett sidelined, the Steelers also will elevate Mason Rudolph to the No. 2 role behind Trubisky.

"We've got experience with him. He's got experience with us within our program," said Tomlin of Rudolph, who is 5-4-1 in 10 career starts with the Steelers. "He's a good idea guy, a good sounding board for the guys that are in and, so he's just a real comfortable thing for us."