Fitzpatrick out, but Pickett has a chance to play against Titans

If Pickett is unable to play, veteran Mitch Trubisky would replace him against the Titans. The Steelers would go with a combination of veteran safeties Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal and Miles Killebrew could be used to offset the loss of Fitzpatrick, who leads the Steelers with 54 tackles.

"Obviously the loss of Minkah is a significant one. It's a multi-man job, not a one-man job thankfully," Tomlin said. "We have some veterans back there, guys like Killebrew and Kazee and Keanu Neal who are veteran NFL players, and that lessens the impact hopefully, but obviously it's not a one-man job when you're talking about replacing Minkah, whether you're talking about his play making ability or his hub of communication ability."

For Pickett, the question will be how or what he's able to do in the Steelers' limited practice time this week leading up to Thursday's game.

Players were off on Monday, but the Steelers will hold their first full practice on Tuesday. Tomlin also said Wednesday's walk-through practice could be significant.

"Wednesday is going to be a really functional practice, and so he'll have an opportunity to display readiness at that time," Tomlin said.

Pickett completed 10 of 16 passes for 73 yards against the Jaguars. Trubisky finished 15 of 27 for 138 yards, one touchdown and two interception as the Steelers fell behind by two scores in the fourth quarter and were forced to throw the ball on every down.

"Largely, Mitch has done a really good job, and I'm talking about day-to-day, the things that come with being a backup quarterback in terms of being an asset to Kenny, being an idea guy, being a really good communicator, making sure quarterbacks and receivers are on the same page, et cetera, et cetera. He is highly professional and really good at those things," Tomlin said of Trubisky, the team's starter at the beginning of the 2022 season before ceding that spot to Pickett.

"(He) hasn't had a lot of opportunities to play, but when called upon, always is ready above the neck and competitive, and so just really comfortable with him. But we'll see where the week leads us in terms of him having a week of prep or a couple of days of prep on a short week and what that might mean in terms of quality of play. All of those things are up in the air, especially considering Kenny's availability is up in the air."

The Steelers are 11-8 in Pickett's 19 starts the past two seasons, including 10-5 in games in which he's started and finished the game.