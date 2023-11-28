Tomlin: Watt 'best defensive player on the planet'

"Not only for the defense but for our football team," Tomlin said. "There is a lot to learn from him in terms of how he goes about his business, how he works to maximize his talent level. What he does to maintain a level of production.

"Let's be honest. T.J. is the best defensive player on the planet right now. And he proves that weekend a week out with the plays that he delivers us."

His production backs that up.

Through 11 games, he's tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 13.5 with Minnesota's Danielle Hunter, whose team is on a bye this week. He also has 25 quarterback hits, which ranks second in the NFL, six pass defenses, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, an interception and 12 tackles for a loss.

And Watt, the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year when he tied the NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks, accomplishes that despite drawing considerable attention from opposing offenses each week.

"I get a bird's eye view of it. I see the lengths that people go through to minimize his impact on the game," Tomlin said. "I know the type of games that we've been in close ball games and you know how, at times it minimizes a guy that plays his position's ability to impact the game. None of those things slow down that train that we all know what's coming. And so we're just appreciative of it."

What makes Watt even more valuable to Tomlin is how he goes about his business. He works hard and has a no-nonsense approach to the game.

As the Steelers head into their final stretch in this regular season with the defense coming back together, it's Watt's approach to things and the big plays he creates the Steelers can continue to lean on.

In 29 career December games, Watt has 21.5 career sacks and 48 quarterback hits to go along with nine forced fumbles, the most he's recorded in any single month.