Tomlin sticking with Rudolph against Ravens

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is sticking with the hot hand at quarterback.

Tomlin said at his weekly press conference Monday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex that even though Kenny Pickett has been medically cleared to return, the Steelers will stay with Mason Rudolph at quarterback when the team plays its regular season finale at Baltimore on Saturday.

Tomlin's decision comes on the heels of Rudolph, who had been the team's third quarterback for most of this season, leading the Steelers (9-7) to two consecutive victories, the latest being a 30-23 win Sunday in Seattle.

"I think Kenny's availability is less in question this week. I anticipate him being available to practice," Tomlin said. "That being said, we're going to leave the ball in Mason Rudolph's hands. He's done a good job and we've done a good job in the most recent two weeks. We've taken care of the ball. He's taken care of the ball. We scored points at a rate in which we hadn't done to this point this year. With the urgency of the moment and because of those reasons, we're gonna leave the ball in his hands."

Rudolph completed 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards and the Steelers rushed for 202 yards in the win over the Seahawks Sunday. That came one week after Rudolph threw for 290 yards and a pair of scores in a 34-11 win against Cincinnati at Acrisure Stadium in his first start after replacing Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky had started the previous two games, both losses, in place of Pickett.

"He's done a nice job," Tomlin said of Rudolph, who has been with the team since it made him a third-round draft pick in 2018. "He's got a great deal of confidence in himself, and it is real. I think it's contagious. He's aggressive in style of play. And I think that's helpful, particularly when you're up against it. The calculated risk taking associated with the pursuit of victory is important. And he's displayed those things, but it's more than that.

"Obviously, what he has done is what we have done or that collective has done, we ran the ball extremely well over the last two weeks. We've been in manageable possession down circumstances. We've run the ball well in the red area, particularly yesterday, three rushing touchdowns (inside the 20). You know, you're not absorbing a lot of risk when you are performing in that way. And so it's just been a good trend for us. I desire to keep that trend rolling."

Pickett, the team's starter in its first 12 games this season, has practiced on a limited basis in each of the past two weeks as he continues to recover from an ankle surgery performed Dec. 4. But he's been inactive the past two games as Trubisky has served as Rudolph's backup.

"That clarity didn't come until later in the week," Tomlin said of Pickett's status against Seattle. "And it was about the distribution of reps and who was best prepared in position to to help us win. And so that's the direction that we went."

But Tomlin said Pickett could be used as the backup in Saturday's game against the Ravens (13-3), who wrapped up the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a win Sunday against the Dolphins.

"I know Kenny is very capable, and particularly as it pertains to this matchup," said Tomlin. "Kenny has led us to victory late in the game the last two times we play Baltimore, and so we feel like we have got two capable guys. We will proceed into the week the same way that we did last week, but just knowing that his availability is less than in question to play by the medical folks for this past game."

With the Steelers best opportunity to earn a spot into the postseason being a win against the Ravens, Tomlin isn't concerned with long-term development or anything more than securing a victory this week.

The same goes for Pickett.