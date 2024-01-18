Tomlin looks forward to competition at quarterback

"I want us to be versatile and dynamic," Tomlin said. "Obviously, we've got to score more points. I want to be able to keep defenses off balance. I want to utilize all the talent that we have at our disposal. I'm excited about this process and in the talent pool out there and based on what I've seen thus far.

"I'm really open to learning through this process and seeing what people have to say about their visions, and so I certainly have a vision of what it looks like but I'm open to learning through this process."

A big key to any new hire will be how that individual will deal with the team's quarterback situation.

Tomlin said he still believes in Kenny Pickett as the team's starting quarterback but does want there to be competition for that role, whether that be from Rudolph, who is a pending free agent, or elsewhere.

"There will be competition there," Tomlin said. "There's always competition in this thing. We don't anoint anyone. I'm appreciative of his efforts and where he is and excited about continuing to work with him. But certainly, he will be challenged from a competition perspective. Moving forward. competition brings the best out in all of us."

In his second season after the Steelers selected him with the 20th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickett completed 62 percent of his passes in 12 starts, throwing for 2,070 yards with six touchdown passes and four interceptions. The Steelers went 7-5 in games he started and he led three fourth-quarter comebacks, giving him six in just 24 career starts.

But Pickett suffered a severe ankle sprain just before halftime in a Week 13 loss to the Cardinals and did not play again in 2023.

Veteran Mitch Trubisky replaced him for two games, with the Steelers losing both, before Rudolph took over in Week 16 in a win over the Bengals and led the team to a 3-0 record.

Pickett was healthy enough to return by season's end, but Tomlin chose to stick with Rudolph in the team's season-ending 34-17 loss at Buffalo last weekend in the opening round of the playoffs.

Rudolph, who had been the team's No. 3 quarterback the past two seasons, completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 945 yards with five touchdowns and one interception in his four starts, including the loss to the Bills.

Tomlin admitted that Rudolph, who has been with the Steelers since being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft, changed some perceptions of his ability with his play.

"Certainly. I don't think that any of us can deny what we've seen over the last month or so," Tomlin said. "I cannot underscore how impressive it is to be ready. Forget performance. I mean about being ready to deliver. And he was prepared. So certainly, we're less speculative about his capabilities because there's evidence of it in tough circumstances."

What that means moving forward remains to be seen with Rudolph slated to be a free agent when the new league year begins March 13. Rudolph could certainly choose to test the market.

"Oftentimes I say there's a fine line between being a pro bowler and a backup and our business and it is, and so I'm not surprised by anything," Tomlin said. "He is very capable. They all are across positions. I just think that when you get to the top of the food chain, that's how it is and it's our job as professionals, to be ready to let our talent show. He did those things."

Regardless of whether Pickett is pushed by Rudolph or someone else, Tomlin acknowledged that 2024 will be a big season for the third-year quarterback.

Tomlin still has confidence in Pickett because of what he's seen him do. But there also needs to be a next step taken.

"(I'm) extremely confident and I feel stronger about some of the intangible things than I did when we first started doing business with him because I have evidence of it," Tomlin said. "He's highly competitive and professional. He doesn't run from challenges he runs to challenges. I think that's evident in the way he plays, particularly in close football games. He's got a good framework to work with and for a young guy. He's mature. beyond his years. I'm so excited about that.