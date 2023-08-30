Tomlin 'excited' to begin working with a new 53

With the Steelers holding their final practice of the week on Wednesday, the day after NFL rosters were mandated to be trimmed to 53 players, head coach Mike Tomlin got his first look at what his team now looks like heading into the 2023 season.

That doesn't mean the last couple of days haven't been difficult on Tomlin and his staff as they saw 37 players with whom they had worked extensively over the past few months released in a short period of time.

"It's always difficult, but it's the players that make it difficult with their efforts, their competitive spirit, their approach to work every day and staying in the fight," Tomlin said Wednesday. "I thought we had a really good 90 at the beginning of it. I feel the same way at the end of it, and that's what makes the decisions difficult."

Difficult, but necessary.