Tomlin: Jones will get another look at RT

"I just thought he did a really good job in general. I thought he did a really nice job on the second level, for example," Tomlin said.

Jones, whom the Steelers moved up in the first round to acquire with the 14th pick in this year's draft, had been having a difficult time getting onto the field. He made a spot start in place of an injured Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle in a Week 5 win over Baltimore, but had been limited to just five offensive snaps since.

His situation has been different than that of some of the other rookies in this year's draft class, such as cornerback Joey Porter Jr., defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, tight end Darnell Washington or linebacker Nick Herbig.

Those four all have gotten significant playing time in nearly every game this season because of the respective positions they play. But it's more difficult for teams to rotate offensive linemen into a game.

"There's more opportunity for younger perimeter players to get on-field physical development, no question," Tomlin said.

But now that he's gotten his foot in the door, it might be a spot he holds onto – provided he and the team continue to play well. And a big factor in that would be continued success from the running game.

It was a huge factor in the win over the Titans last week by minimizing how much Tennessee could give the ball to star running back Derrick Henry, who had 19 carries for 75 yards.

It also will be a big factor this week against the Packers, who are coming off a season-high 184-yard rushing effort in their 20-3 win Sunday over the Rams.