Canada feels Harris ready to turn things around

Canada knows there's a balance that must be struck there between the punishing 240-pound Harris and the 215-pound Warren, who has understandably shown to be much quicker and explosive.

"He's been on the field on third downs because he's does such a good job in that role," Canada said of Warren. "Some of that (explosiveness) happens because of that. But I don't want to minimize what he's done talent-wise or execution-wise. The guy goes in and plays hard, makes things happen. He's done a great job."

But the Steelers also know that if they're going to win more games in the second half of this season, they have to get Harris churning out yards again.

He averaged 78.4 yards rushing per game in the team's nine victories last season. In seven losses, that fell to 55.6 yards rushing per game.

This year, he's averaging 45.1 yards per game as a whole. In addition to being behind so much, some of his lack of production can be attributed to being slowed early by the foot injury.

In the past two games, he's been more effective, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, an uptick from the 3.2 yards per attempt he averaged in the team's first seven games.

Canada believes Harris is now healthy and just has to envision himself being effective. He can't begin questioning his talent.