Steelers make roster move ahead of Lions game

Nov 13, 2021 at 03:45 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated receiver Steven Sims from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field.

Sims was signed to the practice squad at the start of the season.

He spent a short time with the Buffalo Bills, before being released on the final roster cut.

He spent two seasons with the Washington Football team pulling in 61 receptions for 575 yards and a total of seven touchdowns. He also added to Washington's special teams, one of his touchdowns coming on a kickoff return.

The Steelers brought Sims up for depth with receiver Chase Claypool ruled out with a toe injury.

Sims will revert back to the practice squad following the game without having to clear waivers.

Advertising