Steelers make multiple roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Saturday, including signing linebacker Ryan Anderson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Anderson, who was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster for last week's game against the New York Jets, was originally drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 53 games, starting four, while recording 78 tackles, including seven for a loss, five forced fumbles, six sacks, two fumble recoveries and one pass defensed.

He signed with the New York Giants in 2021 but was only with the team for the offseason.

Anderson played at the University of Alabama where he was a first team All-SEC selection and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation's top linebacker.

To make room for him on the roster the team released linebacker David Anenih.

The Steelers also elevated cornerback Josh Jackson and safety Elijah Riley to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers have two starters in the secondary ruled out for the game, safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring).

Jackson, who also was elevated for last week's game against the New York Jets, was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 offseason but was released on the final roster cut.

Jackson was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, starting 10 games his rookie season.

He was traded to the New York Giants in 2021, spending time on their practice squad. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, playing in two games.

He has played in 45 games with 15 starts and had 78 career tackles, 12 passes defensed, two tackles for a loss and a fumble recovery.

Riley was claimed off waivers from the New York Jets during training camp.

He started the last seven games in 2021 for the Jets, after he was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. He finished with 45 tackles and three tackles for a loss.

Riley, who played at Army, originally signed with the Eagles in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent and has played in 13 career games.